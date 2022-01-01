How to do the 2021 recap on Tiktok

TikTok is best known for sharing amazing videos created by users of the platform. On the TikTok app, millions of videos are shared. Since the platform’s inception on the Internet, every single user has created at least ten videos. It is now the time for another trend that is circulating on the Internet, which is known as the Recap Trend.

As we all know, the new year has begun, and every user is eager to share their amazing videos. Another trend has emerged in this area, and netizens are constantly discussing it.

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, TikTok users have been sharing their recap reels. Many other users are also looking for new ideas for new videos to post on their accounts. So, if you are one of them who wants to make something new and depict your beautiful memories of 2021, you can easily make your recap video by doing this. This article contains everything you need to know about this trend, and readers can also create their own recap videos.

So, if you’re eager to create your first-ever recap reel on the platform to commemorate your 2021 year, you’ll need some editing skills to edit your videos and join them in a single frame. A video editor, a collection of your videos, an audio file, and a collection of pictures are also required to create the video.

The first thing you should do is download a video editing app for your smartphone. Power Director, KineMaster, Inshot, and Quik are some popular and widely used video editing apps. To make videos, you can use any video app.

After installing the app on your device, launch it and import all of the images and videos you want to include in your videos. After importing the videos and images, arrange them in the order you want and add the audio of your choice. Many users are listening to Bruno Mars’ Locked Out of Heaven and Adele’s Easy on Me.

Once the video has been edited to your liking, your reel is ready to be exported to your gallery and shared on TikTok and Instagram.

Since the trend became popular, many recap videos can be found on Instagram and TikTok. Many people are documenting their travels, outings, dinner dates, datings, weddings, adventures, birthdays, and other special occasions on their 2021. It’s incredible to witness their loving moments in life.

So, if you’re excited to share this amazing trend on Instagram and make some amazing videos, you can use any video editing app to create and share the video on TikTok and Instagram.