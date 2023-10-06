How To Download MW3 Beta on PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is making its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with early access to the beta starting on October 6. To be among the first players to dive into the action-packed world of MW3, you’ll need a beta code, which can be obtained through pre-ordering the game or other methods. However, having the code is only part of the equation; you’ll also need to download the MW3 beta files on your PS5 to ensure you’re ready for the gaming experience. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to download the MW3 Beta on your PS5.

Accessing the MW3 Beta

Pre-order or Secure a Code: To be among the first players to access the MW3 beta, you must have a beta code. You can obtain this code by pre-ordering any edition of the game or through other methods. Redeem Your Code: Once you have your beta code, it’s time to redeem it. Visit callofduty.com/redeem and make sure you’re logged into the correct account. After redeeming the code, you’ll receive a 12-digit code that you need to enter on the PlayStation Store. Ensure Enough Space: Before proceeding, make sure you have enough storage space on your PS5. The Modern Warfare 3 beta comes in two parts: MW3 Beta Pack 01 which is approximately 24.813 GB MW3 Beta Pack 02 (license checker) which is 1 MB Additionally, you’ll need to download Call of Duty HQ, which takes up roughly 90GB. To accommodate everything, you should have at least 105GB of free space on your system.

Unlike previous years, the MW3 beta will run through the COD HQ app on PlayStation. There won’t be a separate application for the beta. If you don’t have COD HQ downloaded on your PlayStation, you won’t be able to access the beta, even if you have a code.

Downloading COD HQ

If you don’t already have COD HQ on your PlayStation, follow these steps to download it:

Check Your Game Library: If you purchased Modern Warfare 2 this year, you can easily redownload it from your console. This will grant you access to the COD HQ app. Alternative Method: If you didn’t buy Modern Warfare 2, you can download the free-to-play Warzone application from the PlayStation Store. This will also give you access to the COD HQ app.

Accessing the Beta Without a Code

If you don’t have a beta code but plan to play on PS5, you’ll have the opportunity to join the action starting on Sunday, Oct. 8. On this date, the beta becomes free to access for all PlayStation players, regardless of whether they have a code or not. Here’s what to do:

Download the Free MW3 Beta App: Simply head to the PlayStation Store on Oct. 8 and download the free MW3 beta application. Ensure COD HQ is Downloaded: Remember, you still need COD HQ downloaded to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta, even if you’re not using a code.

Getting ready to dive into the MW3 beta on your PS5 is a straightforward process. Whether you’ve secured a beta code through pre-ordering or plan to join on the open access date, make sure to follow the steps outlined above. Redeem your code, ensure sufficient storage space, and have the COD HQ app on your console, If you’re new to the COD HQ app, you’ll need to download it. Simply grab it from the PlayStation Store, or if you’ve played Modern Warfare 2 this year, you can redownload it from your console. You’ll be all set to enjoy the exciting world of Modern Warfare 3. So, remember to mark your calendar and download the necessary components.