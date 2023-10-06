How To Get MW3 Beta Code

Wanna be among the first to experience the thrills of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) in its beta phase? You’re in the right place. This article will guide you through the simple steps to obtain an MW3 beta code and join the action-packed world of MW3 before the official release. Whether you’re new to the gaming scene or a seasoned player, we’ve got you covered with easy-to-follow instructions.

Before we delve into the details of obtaining your MW3 beta code, let’s clarify what it means to have early access to the game. Early access provides you with a sneak peek at the game before its official launch, allowing you to explore its features, test gameplay, and get a head start on the competition. In the world of MW3, early access can be yours with the coveted MW3 beta code.

Ways to Get a MW3 Beta Code

Pre-order the Game: The most reliable method of obtaining an MW3 beta code is by pre-ordering either the Standard or Vault Edition of the game. By doing so, you secure your place in MW3’s pre-release period. This method is applicable to players outside of the UK, where it’s the only way to gain early access. So, ensure you pre-order the game ahead of the MW3 beta start date. Note: Pre-ordering digitally grants automatic access to your chosen gaming platform, while physical orders will receive a beta code from the retailer. Participate in Official Giveaways: If pre-ordering isn’t your preference or you’re feeling lucky, you can try your hand at official giveaways. By visiting the official Call of Duty website and logging into your account, you stand a chance of earning a coveted beta code. Xfinity Rewards (US Only): For our friends in the United States, Xfinity Rewards members have the opportunity to claim an MW3 beta code. Check out the details on their website to secure your access. EE Promo (UK Only): If you’re residing in the UK, there’s an additional avenue to explore. Head over to the EE website and sign up for their promotional campaign. This opportunity is open to both customers and non-customers, but keep in mind that there are limited codes available, so it’s not a guaranteed method.

The key takeaway here is that while pre-ordering is the surefire way to secure your MW3 beta code, alternative methods are available for those who prefer to try their luck or reside in the UK.

Redeeming Your MW3 Beta Code

Once you’ve successfully obtained your MW3 beta code, the next step is to redeem it and gain access to the exciting world of MW3. Here’s a simple guide to help you through the process:

Visit the Official Redemption Page: Go to the official Call of Duty website’s redemption page to start the process. Create or Log In to Your Account: If you don’t have a Call of Duty account, you’ll need to create one. If you already have an account, simply log in. Select Your Gaming Platform and Region: Once logged in, choose your gaming platform (e.g., PlayStation, Xbox, PC) and specify your region. Confirmation and Code Delivery: After completing the above steps, a success page will confirm your registration for the MW3 beta. You’ll receive a platform-specific beta code via email closer to the beta’s start date.

Before you dive headfirst into the MW3 beta, please be aware of a few requirements to ensure a seamless gaming experience. You’ll need a reliable internet connection to participate. PlayStation owners don’t require a PlayStation Plus subscription, except for PS4 and PS5 owners in Germany. Xbox users may need an Xbox Live Core Subscription, and PC players will need a Battle.net or Steam account.

MW3 Open Beta Start Dates

Now that you’re all set to enter the MW3 beta world, let’s take a look at the important start dates:

First MW3 Beta Weekend (Platform-Specific):

Scheduled to begin on Friday, October 6, at 10 A.M. PT.

Ends on Tuesday, October 10, at 10 A.M. PT.

PS4 and PS5 players who pre-ordered can start playing from October 6.

From October 8 onwards, all PlayStation players, including those who didn’t pre-order, can join in on the action.

Second MW3 Beta Weekend (All Platforms):

Set to start on Thursday, October 12, at 10 A.M. PT.

Wraps up on Monday, October 16, at 10 A.M. PT.

If you pre-ordered for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, or pre-purchased on PC via Battle.net or Steam, you can begin playing on October 12.

From October 14 onwards, Xbox and PC players, regardless of their pre-order status, can dive into the beta.

As you prepare to jump into the MW3 beta, take a moment to review the predicted system requirements for your PC to ensure a smooth gaming experience. If you haven’t secured your MW3 beta code yet, there’s still time to pre-order the game or explore the alternative methods mentioned earlier.

Getting an MW3 beta code is your ticket to experiencing the game’s features, gameplay, and excitement before its official release. With multiple methods available, including pre-ordering and official giveaways, there’s a path to early access that suits every player’s preference. Plus, the straightforward redemption process ensures that you’ll be ready to join the action when the beta kicks off.