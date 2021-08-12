How to download Whatsapp in laptop

With over a billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging programmes. It has a number of features that make it simple to use, and new features are added on a regular basis.

WhatsApp is a hugely successful free messaging application with over 2 billion users across the world. While many people use WhatsApp on their phones, it is also possible to use it on a computer or laptop. If you know you’ll be away from your phone for a while and need to send a short message, or if you just want to stay in touch with friends or family while you’re at work, using WhatsApp on your computer is a wonderful choice.

WhatsApp was originally designed solely for smartphones, but the firm added PC capability to compete with Telegram, one of its competitors. On your desktop or laptop, here’s how to use or download WhatsApp.

Whatsapp Web

The WhatsApp Web app is by far the quickest and most adaptable way to use WhatsApp on a computer. WhatsApp Web can be accessible using most browsers, including Safari, Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Firefox, and does not require any downloaded software for a specific OS.

Go to the WhatsApp Web site using your preferred browser.

Select WhatsApp Web from the WhatsApp mobile app on your phone.

Scanning the QR code on your computer with your phone will connect your phone to WhatsApp Web.

Now you may use WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop computer.

How to install WhatsApp on Windows laptop

To get started, open a browser and navigate to the WhatsApp download page.

Now, select ‘Download for Windows’ from the menu (64-bit).

Install WhatsApp by double-clicking the WhatsApp.exe file.

To log in to WhatsApp on your laptop, open the app and scan the QR code from your smartphone.

How to install and open WhatsApp on macOS 10.10+

Go to the WhatsApp download page in your browser.

Now choose ‘Download for Mac OS X 10.10 and higher’ from the drop-down menu.

Install WhatsApp by clicking the WhatsApp.dmg file.

To get started, open WhatsApp on your PC and scan the QR code.

How to install and open WhatsApp without mobile

If you don’t want to scan a QR code every time you want to use WhatsApp on your laptop, you may use an emulator to install WhatsApp natively. It’s worth noting that WhatsApp can only be used on one device at a time.