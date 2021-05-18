How to edit a PDF file

How do I edit a PDF file? This is the most question posed by many, but editing PDF documents can be challenging. However, a quick search on the Internet will show you a wide range of PDF editing options.

One of these is to use the Adobe Acrobat PDF editor, for which you can refer to the following steps:

Open a file in the online Acrobat DC software. Click on the “Edit PDF” button, which can be found in the right pane. Use the Acrobat editing tools to do the following: Add new text, edit existing and adding text, or update fonts using available options from the Format list.

Adjust images on the page using options from the Objects list. Click the other tools to further edit your PDF. If you wish, you can add a watermark and annotate PDFs too. Save your edited PDF by naming your file and clicking the “Save” button.

However, many software services such as Adobe Acrobat can be quite expensive. Meanwhile, most cheap or even free PDF editors or PDF modifiers only include the most basic features and fail to promise an accurate file conversion. An online software that offers another alternative for users is DocFly. With their online PDF Editor software, you will be able to edit PDF documents even in the cloud. This includes removing and adding customisable text, highlighting some text, uploading images, and even being able to place symbols and shapes within the document.

To use their online software, following the steps give below:

Drag your PDF file onto the document dropzone on their website, or click on the ‘Upload’ button to select a PDF file from your computer. You can also upload files from your Google Drive or Dropbox. Check the box next to your file name, then click on the ‘Edit PDF ‘button on the Edit Tab. This will launch the online PDF editor app, which will allow you to edit the PDF file according to your convenience. Save the edits and download your new file.

The best way to change PDF text is to replace any existing items. If you want to whiteout part of your document, choose the whiteout tool of the PDF page editor. Following this, place the cursor on the document and drag it over the area you want to erase. If your page background is not already white, you can change the colour of the tool to match the background of your page. Once you have finished using the whiteout tool, you can then add new text, images, or other objects to the area that was previously hidden.