The world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has expanded yet again with the release of The Indigo Disk, the second DLC. Among the new additions are some fascinating creatures, including fresh faces and evolved forms of familiar Pokemon. One such evolution that has caught the attention of trainers is Archaludon, the evolved form of the beloved Duraludon, a dual Steel/Dragon type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Duraludon, often considered a living skyscraper and a powerhouse in battles, undergoes a captivating transformation into Archaludon with the arrival of the Indigo Disk. This guide aims to demystify the process of evolving Duraludon into Archaludon, offering clarity for trainers who may find themselves puzzled by the evolution process.

Finding Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Before delving into the evolution process, the first step is to locate Duraludon in the vast expanse of the Indigo Disk DLC. Venture to the Chargestone Caverns nestled in the southern reaches of the Polar Biome within the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. Duraludon can be found here, but be prepared for a challenge – this Pokemon boasts a relatively low catch rate. To improve your chances, weaken Duraludon first or induce a status condition such as paralysis or sleep before attempting to catch it.

Getting the Metal Alloy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Once you’ve successfully captured Duraludon, the next phase involves evolving it into the majestic Archaludon. The key to this transformation lies in a special item known as the Metal Alloy. While Metal Alloy is not readily available in the wild, trainers can obtain it through perseverance and a bit of effort.

Head over to the School Store at Blueberry Academy, where the coveted Metal Alloy can be purchased for 300 Battle Points (BP). Accumulating the required BP may seem daunting, but fear not – completing 10 to 15 BB Quests or progressing through the storyline will earn you enough points to acquire the Metal Alloy.

The Evolution Process: Transforming Duraludon into Archaludon

With the Metal Alloy in hand, the evolution process is a straightforward affair. Navigate to your bag’s Other Items pocket, locate the Metal Alloy, and use it on Duraludon within your party. Witness the metamorphosis as Duraludon evolves into Archaludon, consuming the Metal Alloy in the process.

As Archaludon takes form, it brings with it a powerful move known as Electro Shot, acquired upon leveling up. This move is a dazzling electric-type version of Solar Beam, capable of being unleashed instantly in rainy conditions. Archaludon, now officially recognized as a Pseudo-legendary Pokemon, boasts an impressive base stat total of 600.

Archaludon’s Stats and Abilities

Archaludon is no ordinary Pokemon; its stats reflect its formidable nature. With a base HP of 90, Attack of 105, and Defense of 130, Archaludon strikes a balance between offense and defense. Its Special Attack stands at an impressive 125, while Special Defense and Speed are 65 and 85, respectively.

Despite its substantial size, Archaludon surprises opponents with its remarkable speed. However, the Pokemon truly shines in its Special Attack and Defense stats, making it a formidable force on the battlefield. Additionally, Archaludon possesses a noteworthy Attack stat, enhancing the effectiveness of various moves in its repertoire.

The evolution of Duraludon into Archaludon is a rewarding journey for trainers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The Indigo Disk DLC introduces new challenges and mysteries, and mastering the art of evolving Duraludon is just one of the many triumphs awaiting dedicated Pokemon trainers. So, embark on this adventure, capture Duraludon, acquire the elusive Metal Alloy, and witness the awe-inspiring transformation into the mighty Archaludon.