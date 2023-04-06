How To Evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokemon Go

In the world of Pokemon Go, Eevee is a popular character with eight different forms of evolution: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. However, evolving Eevee into a specific form can be a bit of a random process. After acquiring 25 candies, players can evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon at random. But what if you want to evolve Eevee into Leafeon? Fortunately, there is a simple method for doing so.

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon, players must first change the Pokemon’s nickname to “Linnea” before evolving. It is essential to note that this method only works once per account for each form of Eevee. Once players have used this method on their account, they will not be able to use it again to obtain that particular form of Eevee.

To ensure the method works, players must ensure that the silhouette of the Leafeon evolution appears on the evolve button. If not, the nickname trick will not work. It is important to use the nickname method for Leafeon before attempting to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon, as these evolutions will be random using the 25-candy method.

While the nickname method is the easiest way to obtain all Eevee evolutions, there is another alternative method to evolve Eevee into Leafeon. Players can use a mossy lure while evolving Eevee to obtain the Leafeon form.

By using a mossy lure, players will attract Pokemon to a specific Pokestop, including Eevee. To evolve Eevee into Leafeon, players must place a mossy lure module on the Pokestop and then evolve Eevee while being near the module. Once the evolution process is complete, Eevee will evolve into the Leafeon form.

In conclusion, evolving Eevee into Leafeon in Pokemon Go is a simple process that requires a nickname change or a mossy lure module. By changing Eevee’s name to “Linnea” before evolving, players can obtain the Leafeon form easily. Using a mossy lure module is also an effective method for evolving Eevee into Leafeon. It is important to note that the nickname method only works once per account for each form of Eevee. Once players have used this method on their account, they will not be able to use it again to obtain that particular form of Eevee. Players should ensure that the silhouette of the Leafeon evolution appears on the evolve button to guarantee that the nickname trick works. With these methods, players can easily obtain the Leafeon form and complete their Eevee evolution collection.