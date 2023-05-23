How To Evolve Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon GO

The intriguing Dark/Poison-type Pokemon, Hisuian Qwilfish, along with its evolution, Overqwil, was originally introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and has now made its way to Pokémon Go during the Hisuian Discoveries event. Although Hisuian Qwilfish and the standard Qwilfish may appear to be related, there is a significant distinction—the Hisuian Qwilfish can evolve into Overqwil, while the standard Qwilfish cannot.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, evolving Hisuian Qwilfish involves a unique requirement. It must use the move Barb Barrage twenty times in strong style. Similarly, the evolution process in Pokémon Go is not as straightforward as it is for other Pokémon.

If you’re aiming to evolve your Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Go, continue reading to learn how you can add this evolved form to your collection.

How to Evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, various Hisuian forms were introduced, transforming existing creatures by altering their appearances and giving them new elemental typings and move sets. Among them is the Dark/Poison-type Hisuian Qwilfish, which has now made its long-awaited debut in Pokémon Go. However, it won’t be easy to catch one, as there’s a specific method to follow.

Below, you’ll find all the details on obtaining a Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go, as well as information on its evolution, Overqwil, and its current Shiny availability.

How to Catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go

There are currently two methods to catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go:

Encounter one in the wild. Hatch it from a 7km egg.

While neither of these methods guarantees encountering a Hisuian Qwilfish, using Incense and Lure Modules to boost spawns might increase your chances of finding one in the wild. Another option is to try hatching 7km Eggs, which can be obtained by opening Gifts from Friends. However, keep in mind that multiple creatures, including Hisuian Growlithe, can hatch from these eggs, so it’s not guaranteed.

Evolving Hisuian Qwilfish requires more than just candy. You’ll need fifty Qwilfish candies, which can be obtained by catching multiple Qwilfish and engaging in various activities in Pokémon Go.

However, evolving Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil also necessitates winning ten raids while Hisuian Qwilfish is your buddy Pokemon. You can make Hisuian Qwilfish your buddy Pokemon through the main menu. So be prepared to participate and emerge victorious in ten different raids. This might prove challenging due to recent changes to remote raid passes implemented by Niantic.

After successfully completing ten raids in Pokémon Go and utilizing the 50 candies you’ve accumulated, you’ll finally be able to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into its final stage, Overqwil. This peculiar, spiky fish is massive, with spikes that rival those of a rebellious high school punk sporting Liberty Spikes.

Tips & Tricks

The most time-consuming aspect of this evolution process is winning ten raids. However, you can expedite the process by targeting 1-Star Raids, as they are comparatively easier to complete.

If you’re struggling to collect enough candies, make sure to use Pinap Berries when catching Hisuian Qwilfish to gain a small boost. Additionally, set it as your Buddy Pokémon to earn candies while exploring.

It’s worth noting that Hisuian Qwilfish and regular Qwilfish share the same candy pool, so you may already have some candies available. This also means you can catch regular Qwilfish to stock up on candies.

Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish’s unavailability in Pokémon Go is disappointing news, which also means Shiny Overqwil is currently unavailable as well.

In conclusion, evolving Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Go requires a specific set of steps and patience. Follow the methods outlined in this guide to increase your chances of obtaining and evolving this unique Dark/Poison-type Pokémon.