How To Fast Travel in Forspoken

In the game Forspoken, players take on the role of Frey, an orphan girl who sets out on a journey to uncover the truth about her father’s death and the mysterious land of Athia. The game’s vast open-world map offers players the opportunity to explore a variety of locations, complete quests, and solve puzzles, but all of this comes at a cost: a lot of time and effort spent walking around. This is where fast travel comes into play as a basic requirement in Forspoken.

Fast travel in Forspoken is done by using the unlocked Pilgrim’s Refuges and Belfry Towers on the map. However, players should be aware that these teleportation options are not available in the first two chapters of the game. It is only after leaving Cipal City in the third chapter that players will have access to these Fast Travel options. This is because the third chapter marks the beginning of Frey’s Journey: Her Father’s Findings, the main quest that leads players on a journey to uncover the truth about her father and the land of Athia.

During the quest “Her Father’s Findings” , Frey will come across her first Pilgrim’s Refuge. This is a small inn that serves as a hub for players to craft items, enhance their magic skills, rest to restore their HP, and upgrade their equipment. Each Refuge also has different items scattered around it, making it worth exploring. To unlock a Pilgrim’s Refuge, players must enter the inn and interact with it. The Refuges are marked by a small house icon on the map, making it easy to locate.

In addition to the Pilgrim’s Refuges, players can also unlock Belfry Towers as Fast Travel waypoints. These towers are located throughout the map and are used to scan the nearby areas for different locations such as villages, Refuges, Monuments, Resources, Chests, and Labyrinths. To unlock a Belfry Tower, players must walk to the center of the tower and use their Cuff to scan the area. It is important to note that ignoring the tower or just passing by it will not work, as it needs a proper scan to unlock it as a teleport waypoint.

The Belfry Towers in Forspoken were originally used as landmarks by pilgrims to help them find their way back home. The bell attached to the tower was not just for decoration but was used to warn of danger. In the game, players can use the bell to call out for help, which will attract the attention of nearby NPCs and make it easier to complete certain quests.

In conclusion, Fast Traveling in Forspoken is a crucial aspect of the game that allows players to explore the vast land of Athia with ease. To unlock Fast Traveling, players must complete the main quest in chapter three, which will lead them to their first Pilgrim’s Refuge and the ability to scan Belfry Towers. By using these Fast Travel options, players can save time and effort in reaching their desired destination, making the game more enjoyable and allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the world of Athia.