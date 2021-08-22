How to free up storage on iPhone

Because of the massive capacities available in current models, you may never have to worry about running out of space again the next time you upgrade your iPhone.

But, for the time being, if your phone is running out of space, don’t worry: there are a few easy ways to free up some important space.

How to check how much space is available on your iPhone

The first thing you should do is figure out how much space you have remaining.

Open the Settings app on your phone.

After that, touch “General,” then “iPhone Storage.”

You may need to wait a few seconds, but a graph should appear at the bottom of the screen showing how much free space you have and what is consuming your memory (media files, apps, photos, and so on).

How to remove non-essential apps and data from your iPhone that are taking up a lot of space

All of your apps should be presented in order of size from largest to smallest under the iPhone storage graph. What you’re seeing isn’t only the app’s size, but also how much space the app’s data takes up.

This varies significantly per app; the Music app, for example, is only approximately 20MB on its own, but if you have a lot of music on your phone, this app might take up gigabytes of space.

To find out, go to the iPhone Storage tab and tap on an app in the list. You’ll be taken to the app’s information page, where you may either uninstall the software and all of its data or temporarily offload the app from your iPhone.

“Offload App” deletes the app but leaves all of its data on the phone. The data will be preserved if you reinstall it later, and you may continue to use it regularly. If you want to use the app again, this is an excellent alternative because the software itself is rather huge, but the data takes up relatively little space.

The command “Delete App” deletes the app as well as all of its data. If the app’s data is considerably larger than the app itself, there’s little benefit in removing simply the app—for example, Spotify if you download a lot of music—or the Music app alone.

Optimizing photos

There are a few ways that your iPhone may help you save space when it comes to storing photographs. First, if you have an iPhone 7 or later, you may use Apple’s new “High Efficiency” mode to take all of your photographs. The quality of your images will not be compromised, but each shot will take up much less storage space. This may already be enabled, but it’s worth double-checking.

Clear Safari’s cache

All those temporary internet files pile up, and your web browser’s cache might be eating up a lot of space. You will be logged out of any websites you are signed into, and all of your cookies will be erased if you do this. However, you may save dozens of megabytes by doing so.

Deleting older messages

Unless you have a lot of texts with photos attached, messages won’t take up a lot of space. However, if every megabyte matters, you may remove individual messages or whole discussions manually. You may also modify the iPhone’s settings to erase older texts automatically after a month or a year.