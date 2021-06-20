How to get early access of Battleground Mobile India

The new and updated version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is going to be called Battleground Mobile India and has been re-introduced in India. Krafton, the company that owns the game, has introduced some changes that are specific only to the country. The original game was banned r by the Indian government last year due to its links with China.

Krafton had opened the pre-registration of the game on 18 May. On 17 June, the company announced that the game was now open for beta testers. The company shared a link on its social media handles to invite any beta testers who were possibly interested. Other interested players can still enter the beta testing program if they want to.

The invitation link has been shared by the company through its official Twitter handle. Users are able to access it through their Android device.

The link will direct the user to a new page where they can accept the invite that will help them obtain early access to the game. When the user accepts the invite, they can directly log in to the game if they have it downloaded or navigate to the Play Store page to download it.

Once the download has finished, the user will be asked to log in to the game by using either their Facebook or Twitter accounts. If you want to restore all in-game store purchases and inventory from the PUBG Mobile version, the user should use the same log-in as they did in the earlier version of the game.

The majority of players will be familiar with the terrain since Battlegrounds Mobile India will use maps that are quite similar to PUBG Mobile.

In order to resolve the issues that were made apparent by the Indian government, PUBG Studio announced that it is cutting all ties with Tencent in India. In addition, the studio will be hosting the game in Microsoft Azure data centers across the country.

PUBG Mobile, which is based in South Korea, was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government discovered that the game had some links to China, and was therefore a potential threat to users in India.