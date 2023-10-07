How To Get Every Type of Favor Token in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players have the opportunity to embark on an exciting adventure in the vibrant city of Baghdad, taking on the role of Basim in the ongoing battle between the Order and the Ancients, and the Hidden Ones. While sharp blades and stealth skills are essential, sometimes you’ll need more than that to outwit your well-resourced adversaries. This is where the common people of the city come into play.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, everyday people can be valuable allies in unraveling grand conspiracies, and players can enlist their help through the use of special tokens. In this guide, we will break down how the token system works, offering a straightforward understanding of its mechanics and how it can enhance your gaming experience.

Types of Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Each token serves a specific purpose and can be used strategically, depending on the situation at hand. Let’s explore each of them in more detail.

Power Tokens

Power Tokens cater to those who favor a more direct approach, involving combat and confrontations. Players can utilize Power Tokens to hire nearby mercenaries, aiding them in combat situations and creating distractions when needed. These tokens also tie into the Notoriety system of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, enabling players to instantly reduce their Notoriety levels by paying off a Munadi with a Power Token. While there are occasional opportunities to bribe guards and officials using Power Tokens, such instances are relatively rare.

Merchant Tokens

Merchant Tokens are best suited for interactions with the numerous merchants scattered throughout Baghdad. Collecting these tokens is crucial, as they allow you to negotiate for lower prices when dealing with blacksmiths or tailor vendors. By spending three Merchant Tokens, you can secure a generous 30% discount on their services. Additionally, these tokens can come in handy during pivotal moments in the main story, so it’s wise to keep a stash of them in your inventory.

Scholar Tokens

Scholar Tokens become invaluable when Basim interacts with scholars and musicians in the game world. If the need arises to divert the attention of nearby guards, players can engage musicians to captivate and distract the enemy. Scholars, on the other hand, can be employed to form a moving crowd, facilitating social blending and enabling Basim to remain inconspicuous.

How to Acquire Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Now that you’re familiar with the different types of Favor Tokens, let’s discuss how to obtain them within the game.

Pickpocketing: One of the easiest ways to amass Favor Tokens is by engaging in a bit of pickpocketing while roaming the bustling streets of Baghdad. Although the acquisition of tokens through pickpocketing is random, it’s a relatively straightforward method to build up your collection of all three token types. It’s worth noting that while you’re at it, you may also stumble upon Mysterious Shards, providing additional benefits. Hidden Ones’ Contracts: Another effective way to obtain specific types of Favor Tokens is by undertaking Contracts offered at the Hidden Ones’ Bureaus. Pay attention to the rewards associated with each contract and complete the missions to earn the tokens you require. Through these contracts, you’ll likely accumulate more Favor Tokens than you’ll ever need, ensuring you’re well-prepared for any situation that arises.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, getting Favor Tokens is essential for navigating the complex web of alliances, conspiracies, and challenges that await you in the city of Baghdad. These tokens open up a world of possibilities, from securing discounts with merchants to employing mercenaries and captivating musicians. Whether you prefer the subtle approach of a Scholar Token or the direct power of a Power Token, understanding how and when to use these tokens is key to your success.