How To Play Lords of The Fallen Early

Lords of the Fallen is the highly anticipated sequel to CI Games’ 2014 action role-playing game (ARPG). With its release scheduled right in the midst of a bustling October, many gamers are eager to explore its dark and challenging world. Some players are even hoping to get a head start by playing Lords of the Fallen early. In this article, we’ll explore your options for early access and provide you with all the information you need to make the most of your gaming experience.

Before we dive into the details of early access, let’s clarify what Lords of the Fallen 2 is all about. This game is a sequel to the original Lords of the Fallen, an ARPG that gained popularity upon its release in 2014. However, this sequel’s development journey has been quite a mystery, as it was announced a whopping seven years ago, leading some to believe it had been canceled. Fortunately, it’s now on the horizon, and fans can’t wait to dive into the challenging gameplay it promises.

Edition Choices

When it comes to pre-ordering Lords of the Fallen 2, you’ll have three different editions to choose from: the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition. Each edition offers its own set of perks and goodies to enhance your gaming experience.

Standard Edition: This is the basic version of the game, providing access to the core Lords of the Fallen 2 experience. Deluxe Edition: Opting for the Deluxe Edition grants you access to the Dark Crusader Starting Class, which includes an in-game longsword, throwing knives, a full set of armor, and an amulet. Additionally, Deluxe Edition buyers will receive a 100-page digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and an in-game 3D character model viewer. Collector’s Edition: The Collector’s Edition takes things to the next level. In addition to everything offered in the Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive a 10-inch Dark Crusader figurine, an LED-lit metal display case for the figurine, a Lords of the Fallen collector’s steelbook, a double-sided poster, and a set of art cards. It’s a true collector’s dream.

All pre-orders, regardless of the edition chosen, come with exclusive bronze, silver, and gold armor colors, as well as a small boost for players in the form of 3 XP items, 5 HP items, and 5 MP items.

Lords of the Fallen 2 Release Date

Lords of the Fallen 2 is creating quite a buzz as it positions itself as one of the farthest confirmed AAA releases on the 2023 game calendar. It follows in the footsteps of titles like Xbox’s Starfield and the recently revealed Mortal Kombat 1, both of which are landing in September. If you’re a fan of challenging games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring, you’re sure to be excited to explore the bleak world of Mournstead and take on its array of formidable enemies and bosses.

Is There Early Access?

Now, let’s address the burning question: Is there early access for Lords of the Fallen 2? Unfortunately, there is no official early access period for the game. Barring any last-minute changes by the HEXWORKS developers, you’ll need to wait until its official release on Friday, October 13th. The game will be available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

While the absence of early access may be disappointing for those hoping to complete Lords of the Fallen 2 before other big titles like Spider-Man 2 launch, there is one ray of hope for those who want to get a head start.

Early Access to a Starting Class

Although you can’t access the game itself early, you do have the opportunity to gain early access to a starting class in Lords of the Fallen 2. By purchasing either the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game, you’ll be granted access to the Dark Crusader starting class before players who opt for the Standard Edition. This early access to the Dark Crusader class can be a game-changer for those eager to dive into the action.

The Dark Crusader is a melee class that emphasizes heavy armor and two-handed swords. Choosing this class provides you with formidable protection and a powerful combat style. If the Dark Crusader sounds like your ideal character and you want to get your hands on it sooner, investing in the Deluxe Edition could be a worthwhile choice.