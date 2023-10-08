How To Get Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

One of the most sought-after treasures in Assassin’s Creed mirage is the gear chest. These chests hold valuable loot such as new weapons, stylish clothing, and vital upgrade schematics. However, unlocking them is no walk in the park. Today, we’re here to help you conquer the challenging Four Markets gear chest. Rest assured, we’ll break it down into simple steps that even a teenager can follow.

Locating the Four Markets Gear Chest

The Four Markets gear chest is tucked away in a seemingly impenetrable location on the west side of Baghdad. While it’s relatively easy to spot using the compass and Eagle Vision, the real challenge lies in finding the path that leads to it. Let’s dive into the step-by-step process of obtaining this coveted loot.

Step 1: Discovering the Entry Point

The only way to access the building housing the Four Markets gear chest is through an unstable stone wall located at the back. If you’ve played recent Assassin’s Creed games, you’ll know that breaking such walls requires throwing an oil jar. However, in this case, there are no visible oil jars nearby.

You have two options here. You can either bring an oil jar from another part of Baghdad, or you can employ Eagle Vision to your advantage. Use Eagle Vision to locate oil jars in a room adjacent to your current location. Unfortunately, the door on the near side is barred, and the far side is locked.

Step 2: Finding the Key

Finding the key to unlock the barred door is your next objective. But here’s the twist – there’s another key in the market known as the Four Markets Chest Key. This key is meant for an entirely different chest that holds crafting materials. So, how do you identify the correct key?

The right key is in the possession of an individual located on the second floor of a building north of the Four Markets map marker. You can pinpoint this building on the map for clarity. As you approach the building, activate your Eagle Vision, and the key owner should become visible. If you’ve upgraded Enkidu, you can even spot the key from the air. You can access the second floor either through the doorway to the right of the key owner or by jumping through the window he stands next to. Obtaining the key requires a medium-level pickpocket attempt.

Step 3: Breaking Down Stone Walls

With the key in your possession, return to the chest’s location and unlock the barred door. Next, unbar the back door, retrieve an oil jug, and bring it to the massive stone wall obstructing your path. Simply toss the oil jug at the wall to create an opening.

However, your challenges aren’t over just yet. Another unstable stone barrier stands between you and the upper floor where the gear chest awaits. To tackle this obstacle, climb onto the wooden awning above the damaged stone wall.

Here, you’ll encounter a window with sturdy bars, preventing easy access. Fortunately, these bars have just enough space for a dagger. While the window’s angle makes it challenging to target the barred door on this floor, you can easily target the oil jugs in the middle of the room. Hitting these jugs will cause the stone ceiling to collapse, creating a path to the chest.

Step 4: Preparing the Final Climb

The last step involves moving a stone shelf to position it under the newly created opening in the ceiling. Once you’ve done this, you can climb up and access the coveted Four Markets gear chest.

Inside the chest, you’ll find the Zanj Uprising Dagger, a formidable weapon that deals additional normal damage while slightly reducing defense damage compared to your starting dagger. Moreover, this dagger boasts a special ability that refills your Stamina after successfully dodging attacks.