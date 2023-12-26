Fortnite enthusiasts and Dragon Ball Z fans alike are in for an exhilarating treat as two of the most notorious villains from the anime series join the Fortnite island. Frieza and Cell, diabolical characters with rich histories in the Dragon Ball franchise, bring a new level of excitement to the game. In this guide, we’ll explore how players can access these iconic characters, the unique features they offer, and the bundles available for those looking to enhance their Fortnite experience.

Fortnite’s collaboration with Dragon Ball Z has introduced some of the most beloved characters to the game, including Goku and Vegeta. Frieza and Cell, known for their menacing roles in the anime, add depth to the lineup. Players can revel in the joy of bringing these Dragon Ball villains into Fortnite, creating a diverse and thrilling gaming experience. The release of Frieza and Cell occurred on December 24 at 7 PM ET, making it a memorable holiday season for fans.

The Frieza & Cell Bundle

For those eager to embrace the power of both Frieza and Cell, the Frieza & Cell Bundle offers a cost-effective option. Priced at 2,300 V-Bucks, this bundle allows players to save 700 V-Bucks compared to individual purchases. While it doesn’t include pickaxes and gliders, the bundle provides exclusive access to both Frieza and Cell skins, making it a must-have for Dragon Ball Z enthusiasts.

Frieza

Frieza, the iconic villain with a thirst for universal domination, boasts a distinct appearance that sets him apart. Purchasing the Frieza skin grants players access to three unique styles. The First Form, depicted in the initial stage, showcases Frieza’s menacing presence. Skipping ahead to the Fourth Form, players witness the character’s most iconic look with a purple shell, instilling fear in opponents. The Golden Frieza style adds another layer, allowing fans to choose their favorite version of this formidable foe.

Cell

As the main antagonist of the Androids/Cell Saga, Cell is a bio-android with a menacing presence. The Cell skin comes with two distinct styles, allowing players to express their preference. The First Form captures Cell’s early stage, while the Perfect Form style showcases him at the peak of his abilities, emanating power and danger.

Frieza’s Pod – A Stylish Back Bling:

During his conquest of planets, Frieza traveled in style using his egg-shaped vessel, known as Frieza’s Pod. Acquiring the Frieza outfit in Fortnite grants players access to Frieza’s Pod as a Back Bling. Although it doesn’t provide a seating option, it adds a touch of iconic flair to players’ appearances.

Cell’s Shell

Cell’s journey began as a larva, and players can commemorate this humble beginning with the Cell’s Shell Back Bling. This accurately sized shell, left near the Time Machine, adds a unique touch to the Cell skin, reminding everyone of the character’s origins.

Frieza & Cell Gear Bundle:

For players seeking a comprehensive experience, the Frieza & Cell Gear Bundle is a perfect choice. Priced at 1,600 V-Bucks, this bundle offers significant savings of 1,200 V-Bucks. It includes three cosmetic items that complement both Frieza and Cell, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The bundle comprises one glider and two pickaxes, each with individual pricing and distinctive appearances.

Frieza’s Spaceship Staff

Fans of Frieza can wield the Frieza’s Spaceship Staff as a pickaxe in Fortnite. This unique design, reminiscent of Frieza’s spaceship, adds a touch of the character’s signature style to the game. Despite Frieza’s potential disdain for using a pickaxe, it’s a fair and formidable choice for every player in the Fortnite universe.

Frieza’s Spaceship Glider

For those who want to soar into battle with a touch of nostalgia, the Frieza’s Spaceship Glider offers an alternative. Modeled after the spaceship used by Frieza Force to invade Planet Namek, this glider provides a unique animation that Dragon Ball Z fans will appreciate. While it may not be the flashiest glider, it holds a special place for hardcore fans.

Cell’s Egg Shell

Cell’s unnatural origin is showcased through the Cell’s Egg Shell pickaxe. Players can wield this grotesque yet intriguing design as a pickaxe, adding a layer of uniqueness to their Fortnite experience. The pickaxe allows Cell to wield a piece of his own history in battle, making it a fascinating choice for players.

Whether you choose individual purchases, bundled options, or go all-in with the gear bundle, the addition of these iconic villains brings a new dimension to the Fortnite gaming experience. As players venture into the battle royale, they can embody the power and presence of Frieza and Cell, creating unforgettable moments in the ever-evolving Fortnite universe.