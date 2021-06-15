How to get honeycomb in Minecraft

Bees in Minecraft are little insects that make honey, pollinate flowers, and just so happen to have the best knees in existence. These small creatures have a very important role in your Minecraft biome.

In order to make the most of the awesome work these little bees carry out, you will have to learn how to craft beehives, and how to get the Minecraft honeycomb. Your blocky breakfast will not be complete without a healthy drizzle of Minecraft honey. Here is a guide on everything there is to know about this sweet treat.

Honeycomb can be harvested from bee nests and hives, which are artificial versions of nests you can craft, with shear. You will be able to get between one and three bits of honeycomb through this method.

However, harvesting from bee nests will make its inhabitants hostile towards you. That being said, you can offset this by building a lit campfire beneath the hive, but just be careful not to burn them. It is important to note that you get stung it will 20 seconds later, and nobody wants that to happen. You can use the Minecraft honeycomb for two purposes: making Honeycomb Blocks by combining four pieces of honeycomb, and crafting beehives. This bright design will set your home apart from others.

To make a beehive in Minecraft, you will require three pieces of honeycomb and six Wooden Planks to create a beehive. However, you will have to bring some bees to their new home. You can do that by using a flower to attract them, or if you prefer a simpler option, leash them and take them with you. Do go for the more humane choice. Additionally, you can get the bees to breed by giving them the flower, which can be a bit cute.

You will be able to tell that a hive is ready to be harvested when honey starts to drip. Use a glass bottle on the full hive to receive a Honey Bottle. Consuming the bottle will restore 6 units of Hunger and lasts a quarter longer than normal food. It will also cure you of poison. But, you can still drink it when your Hunger meter is full if you want to.