Minecraft: Bedrock Edition enthusiasts rejoice! The latest update, 1.20.71, has descended upon us, bringing with it a plethora of exciting changes and enhancements. From bolstered wolf health to intriguing Experimental Features akin to those found in recent Java snapshots, such as the wind charge and bogged skeleton variant, this update promises to invigorate your Minecraft experience. Additionally, tamed wolf collars have been enlarged, ensuring they stand out amidst the vast landscapes of your digital adventures.

But now, you may be wondering, how can you partake in these newfound delights? Fear not, for the process of updating your Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is relatively straightforward, though it may vary slightly depending on your gaming platform of choice.

For Xbox Series X|S:

If you’re a proud owner of the Xbox Series X or Series S console, updating to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.20.70/71 is a breeze. Typically, your console will automatically initiate the update if it’s connected to the internet. However, if you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can manually trigger the download by following these steps:

Navigate to “My Apps & Games” from your dashboard.

Locate Minecraft in the list and press the Menu button.

Select “Manage Game,” then scroll down to find the “Ready to Update” section. From there, initiate the update process by pressing the designated button.

For PlayStation 5:

Thanks to backward compatibility, PlayStation 5 users can also indulge in the wonders of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Similar to Xbox consoles, your PS5 will typically handle updates automatically. However, should you wish to update manually, simply follow these instructions:

Locate the game thumbnail on your dashboard or in your library and press the Options button.

Choose “Check For Updates” from the ensuing menu. If a new update is available and you have a stable internet connection, it will be added to your download queue.

For Nintendo Switch:

Updating Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch is as effortless as a few button presses. Whether you prefer using the console’s buttons or navigating to the Nintendo eShop, the process remains simple:

Select the game from your dashboard or library.

Press the + or – button to initiate the update, or navigate directly to the Nintendo eShop.

Opt to update the software via the internet, and the latest version will be queued for download.

For Windows PC (Windows Edition):

Windows PC users embark on a slightly different journey to update Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71. Utilizing the Microsoft Store application is key, assuming you already have the game installed. Follow these steps to ensure your Minecraft experience remains up-to-date:

Open the Microsoft Store application on your PC.

Navigate to the library tab and select the games button.

Locate Minecraft for Windows and click the update button. If the game isn’t listed, click “Get Updates” to fetch the latest version from Microsoft’s servers.

For Mobile (Pocket Edition):

If you prefer your Minecraft adventures on the go, fear not; updating Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70/71 on mobile is a breeze. Simply follow these steps based on your respective operating system:

For Android:

Before venturing to the app store, try launching the game directly. Often, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to update.

If not, head to the Google Play Store, locate Minecraft, and tap the update button.

For iOS:

Similarly, attempt to launch the game first to check for updates.

If unsuccessful, navigate to the Apple App Store, locate Minecraft, and initiate the update.

Alternatively, you can streamline the process by selecting the “Update All” button if multiple updates are available.

Regardless of your preferred gaming platform, updating Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to version 1.20.71 is a hassle-free endeavor. With just a few simple steps, you’ll be ready to dive back into the blocky wonders of the Minecraft universe, armed with the latest features and enhancements. So, what are you waiting for? Update now and embark on your next digital adventure!