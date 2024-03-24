Are you itching to harness the might of Precipice Blades in your Pokemon GO battles? Well, get ready because we’re about to unveil the secrets to obtaining this formidable move and unleashing its power! First things first, let’s get acquainted with what Precipice Blades bring to the table. These bad boys are Ground-type attacks that pack a serious punch. Only select Pokemon are capable of wielding this devastating move, but once you have it, battles are guaranteed to get a whole lot more intense!

How to Get Your Hands on Precipice Blades

Now, let’s address the burning question: how do you actually get your hands on Precipice Blades? Well, the key lies in a particular Pokemon – none other than the legendary Groudon itself. Groudon has the ability to learn Precipice Blades, but there’s a catch. This move isn’t something Groudon can just pick up anytime; it requires special circumstances.

One way to teach Groudon Precipice Blades is by keeping an eye out for in-game announcements about special events where Groudon may be available or could potentially learn this powerful move. Additionally, Elite TMs (Technical Machines) offer another avenue for imparting this move to Groudon. These valuable items can sometimes be earned during events or purchased from the shop, providing trainers with an alternative method for teaching Groudon Precipice Blades.

Some Legendary Opportunities

In Pokemon GO, legendary Pokemon often take center stage as raid bosses, and Groudon is undoubtedly one of the heavy hitters. Its primal form, Primal Groudon, kicks things up a notch, boasting enhanced stats, CP, and dual typing of Ground and Fire.

Primal Groudon’s versatility and raw power make it a force to be reckoned with in both PvP and PvE battles. But before you can harness the might of Primal Groudon, you’ll need to catch a Groudon and undergo the process of Primal Reversion, which unlocks its primal form for a limited time.

Exploring Groudon’s Moveset

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s delve into the nitty-gritty of Groudon’s moveset. As a solo Ground-type legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Groudon boasts a balanced stat distribution, making it a formidable opponent in battles.

With a maximum CP of 4652, Groudon’s offensive capabilities are nothing to scoff at. Its move pool consists of 7 different moves, including 2 Fast Moves, 3 Charged Moves, and 2 Legacy Charged Moves. These moves cover Ground, Dragon, Grass, and Fire types, offering trainers a range of strategic options.

Among Groudon’s arsenal, Mud Shot and Precipice Blades emerge as the standout combination, offering a formidable Damage Per Second (DPS) of 16.35. Mud Shot serves as a reliable Ground-type Fast Move, while Precipice Blades, as a Ground-type Legacy Charged Move, delivers a devastating blow with 156 damage per use.

Primal Groudon’s Potential

For those seeking to ascend to even greater heights of power, Primal Groudon presents an irresistible opportunity. Once you’ve captured a Groudon, collecting 400 Primal Energy allows you to trigger Primal Reversion, transforming Groudon into its primal form for a duration of 8 hours.

Primal Groudon’s move pool mirrors that of its base form, with 7 moves at its disposal, including 2 Fast Moves, 3 Charged Moves, and 2 Legacy Charged Moves. With increased damage potential compared to its original variant, Primal Groudon is a force to be reckoned with in battle.

Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades emerge as the optimal moveset for Primal Groudon, boasting an impressive DPS of 20.06. While Dragon Tail lacks Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) damage, it compensates with its high damage output, particularly in Windy weather. Paired with Precipice Blades, this moveset offers unparalleled destructive potential, capable of decimating opponents with ease.