Baldur’s Gate 3 remains a heavyweight in the gaming realm, offering an expansive world brimming with content for players to explore. Within this captivating universe lies a mechanic that can significantly alter gameplay: status effects. These effects, both positive and negative, add depth to the player’s experience. Among them, the Drunk status effect can prove particularly troublesome. However, fear not, for here’s a guide on how players can shake off the inebriated haze and return to their full gaming prowess.

Getting the Drunk Status in Baldur’s Gate 3

To fall victim to the Drunk status in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a simple affair – one must partake in the consumption of alcohol. A variety of libations exist within the game, each capable of inducing inebriation. From Rum to Wine, and from Pitchers of Beer to Carafes of Wine, the options are diverse. Even items such as the Blingdenstone Bush, Portal Sherry, and Stagswift Tonic can render the player delightfully tipsy. Additionally, engaging with Thorm may lead to an unexpected drinking contest, wherein failure results in intoxication.

Drunkness, though jovial in real life, presents a challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3. This negative status effect manifests after excessive alcohol consumption and imposes penalties on Dexterity and Charisma checks. Such impairment can significantly impact gameplay, particularly during crucial conversations where Charisma plays a pivotal role.

Remedying the Drunk Condition

Fortunately, dispelling the Drunk status is a straightforward process. Players need only initiate a long rest at their campsite. No potions or spells are required; a good night’s sleep suffices. Alternatively, players can opt to wait patiently for the effects to wear off naturally, albeit at the cost of time.

Potential Benefits of Drunkenness

While often viewed as a hindrance, becoming intoxicated in Baldur’s Gate 3 can occasionally yield unexpected advantages. By possessing certain items, players can leverage their inebriated state for combat prowess. For instance:

The Punch Drunk Bastard, a rare Great club, grants Tippler’s Rage, providing advantages on Attack rolls and dealing additional thunder damage.

The Amulet of the Drunkard bestows Booze Remedy, allowing for gradual healing while intoxicated.

The Drunken Cloth outfit enables the use of Snowy Liver, granting advantages on constitution saving throws and bonus temporary Hit Points.

With these items in hand, players can turn their drunken misfortune into a strategic advantage.

Achieving While Intoxicated

In a twist of fate, players can even earn an achievement while under the influence. The Punch Drunk achievement awaits those who defeat 20 enemies with at least one drunk party member in tow. While challenging, the presence of sober teammates ensures formidable backup during combat.

The Hangover

An amusing consequence of overindulgence presents itself in the form of the Hangover status effect. Should players rely solely on alcohol for camp supplies during a long rest, they risk waking to a throbbing headache and impaired abilities. Much like its inebriated counterpart, the Hangover imposes penalties on Dexterity and Charisma checks. However, rest assured, for this condition dissipates after ten turns, allowing players to resume their adventures unimpeded.

While the allure of alcohol may tempt players in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s essential to tread cautiously. Though intoxication may provide temporary benefits, the subsequent impairment can hinder progress. By understanding the mechanics of drunkenness and employing strategic remedies, players can navigate the treacherous waters of inebriation and emerge victorious in their quests.