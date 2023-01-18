How to Farm Apricorn Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Apricorn Balls are a unique type of PokeBall that can be used to catch Pokemon in the popular game series, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Apricorn Balls, also known as Poké Balls made from Apricorns, are a unique and valuable item in the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. These special Poké Balls can be used to catch wild Pokémon. They are also highly sought after by collectors and trainers alike. In this article, we will discuss the process of farming Apricorn Balls from the Porto Marinda auction house in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

In order to obtain Apricorn Balls, players must first visit the Porto Marinda auction house. This auction house can be found in the city of Porto Marinda. Once inside, players will see a variety of apricorns balls that could be available for purchase, each with its own unique properties and abilities.

To purchase an apricorn ball, players must first have a large amount of in-game currency, known as PokeDollars. The amount required will vary depending on the type of apricorn ball being purchased, but players can expect the balls to start at 100,000 Pokedollars and go up or even past the 250,000 Pokedollars mark. Players can earn PokeDollars by completing various tasks and challenges throughout the game.

Once the player has enough PokeDollars, they can then bid on an apricorn ball of their choice. The bidding process is simple and straightforward. Players simply enter their bid amount and wait for the auction to end. The highest bidder will be awarded the apricorn ball, however there are three random items up for sale each day and no one can guarantee that an apricorn ball will be one of them, it has a random chance of being one of the day’s three items.

There are several different types of Apricorn Balls available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, each with their own unique abilities. Some of the most popular types include the Lure Ball, the Heavy Ball, and the Love Ball.

The Lure Ball is a special type of Apricorn Ball that is designed to increase the chances of catching a wild Pokemon that is holding an item. This ball is particularly useful for catching Pokemon that are holding rare or valuable items, such as shiny stones or rare candy.

The Heavy Ball is a special type of Apricorn Ball that is designed to increase the chances of catching heavy Pokemon. This ball is particularly useful for catching Pokemon that are heavy and slow, such as Snorlax or Steelix.

The Love Ball is a special type of Apricorn Ball that is designed to increase the chances of catching Pokemon of the opposite gender. This ball is particularly useful for catching Pokemon that are of the opposite gender, such as a male Pikachu or a female Bulbasaur.

Overall, Apricorn Balls are a unique and valuable addition to any Pokemon trainer’s collection. By visiting the Porto Marinda auction house and winning apricorns balls, players can then take the powerful PokeBalls that can be used to catch Pokemon with unique abilities. With the right strategy and a little bit of luck, players can add these awesome pokeballs to their collection.