Hi-Fi Rush is an action-packed rhythm game that takes players on an exciting journey through a futuristic world filled with music and adventure. As players progress through the game, they will encounter various obstacles, including areas that are blocked by fire. This article will provide a guide on how to get through fire in Hi-Fi Rush, including tips and tricks on how to successfully navigate through the game’s flame doors.

The first thing that players should know is that it is not possible to miss the ability to pass through fire. The game will make it quite clear when the player has earned this ability and is able to use it. In order to get through fire, players must first meet Korsica, a character who joins Chai’s crew at the end of Track 7. After this encounter, players will be able to speak with Korsica at the hideout before starting the next stage.

The first time that players will encounter fire in Hi-Fi Rush is in Track 8. At the beginning of this stage, players will come across a flame door that blocks a back route. As they approach this door, Korsica will indicate that she can provide assistance. To call on Korsica, players should press LT to cycle through their partners until she is selected in the top-left corner of the screen. Then, players should hold RT to call Korsica into the stage, target the flame, and release the trigger to initiate a rhythm mini-game.

The rhythm mini-game takes the form of a red circle marked with several green “timing spots.” After a short countdown finishes, a cursor will begin to move around the circle, and players must press RT when it is atop the timing spots. Correct timing will cause Korsica to charge up her energy and blow out the flames temporarily, allowing players to quickly pass through. The key to success in this mini-game is to remain focused and time your button presses accurately.

It is important to note that players will not only be able to pass through fire in Hi-Fi Rush, but they will also be able to replay levels once they have beaten the game. This means that players will have the opportunity to revisit the fire-blocked doorways that they encountered earlier and try to improve their scores or try out Rhythm Mastery difficulty, which is also unlocked upon completion of the game.

In order to get the most out of Hi-Fi Rush, players should take the time to get familiar with the rhythm mini-games and practice their timing. As they progress through the game, they will encounter increasingly challenging fire doors that will require precise timing and quick reflexes to navigate. To overcome these obstacles, players should stay focused and concentrate on their timing.

Another tip to keep in mind is to pay attention to Korsica’s energy levels. As players progress through the game, they will encounter fire doors that are more difficult to pass through. These doors will require Korsica to use more energy, so it is important to keep an eye on her energy levels and call her in to blow out the flames only when necessary.

Finally, players should also keep an eye on the environment around the fire doors. The game world is filled with obstacles and enemies, and players should be mindful of their surroundings as they navigate through the fire. Paying attention to the environment and taking advantage of the various abilities available to players, such as Korsica’s flame-blowing ability, will help them get through the fire in Hi-Fi Rush with ease.