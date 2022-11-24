This article focuses on how to heal in the Witcher 3. Potions are best used when fighting powerful enemies who could take you out in just a few hits. A few straight hits by enemies can leave you with only a tiny fraction of your health, and using consumables for healing is not the most cost-effective way to restore your health after an intense fight. As such, you are going to have to put a lot of time into fighting, and there is bound to come a time when your health bar is depleted.

If you are playing at a lower difficulty or regular difficulty, Geralt’s health bar will regenerate back up to full every time he meditates, free of charge. On just Story and Sword difficulty settings, meditating will cause Geralt to fully restore Geralt’s health back to its max. Healing is best in the early game of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, where you cannot afford to take a lot of potions, and Geralt’s health bar is not very long.

Regardless of the difficulty level, meditating allows you to refill your stock of disposable items, including potions used for Geralt’s health regeneration. Potions not only heal the player, but they also act as boosters for increasing some abilities for Geralt, and Witcher. These potions can also be upgraded to give an increased bonus of healing or skills to the player.

Some items you equip throughout The Witcher 3 game will also grant a slight healing bonus percentage depending on how much damage you do with each of your attacks. If you are at a higher difficulty level, you will not have access to meditation, so your best bet to heal up is by making a few swallowing potions, which greatly boosts your regeneration for a brief period. The Gourmet skill will help replenish your health to its fullest after each battle if you are playing on a harder difficulty setting and cannot replenish health through meditation.

As the Sorcerer, there is only one person with intimate knowledge of alchemy in Magic, and this fast, easily made potion will power your attacks up to a full 30 seconds; plenty to snatch away a significant chunk of health from even the most lethal of enemies. Potions are limited, sadly, though they can be replenished by using up any available booze every time Geralt meditates. Geralt may also indulge in a bit of the uncooked meat found throughout the world, as well as the wolf’s guts, but for an authentic roleplaying experience (and effectiveness), we would suggest potions and real-life foods.