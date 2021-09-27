How to install Oracle

Oracle Database is an Oracle Corporation relational database management system (RDBMS).

A relational database management system such as Oracle is a relational database management system. OracleDB, or just Oracle, is another name for it. Oracle Corporation is the company that makes and sells it. Lawrence Ellison and other engineers invented it in 1977. It is one of the most widely used relational database engines for storing, organising, and retrieving data in the IT sector.

Oracle was the first database to be built specifically for corporate grid computing and data warehousing. The most versatile and cost-effective approach to handle information and applications is through enterprise grid computing. It interacts with the database using SQL queries as a language.

The Oracle database works on a variety of platforms, including Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Mac OS X. It can run IBM AIX, HP-UX, Linux, Microsoft Windows Server, Solaris, SunOS, macOS, and other operating systems. Oracle began supporting open platforms such as GNU/Linux in the late 1990s.

To install Oracle database on your PC, go to the Oracle website’s download page and download the installer.

You must extract the installation files, which are in ZIP format, into a particular location on your computer after downloading them.

To begin the installation procedure, double-click on the setup.exe file. There will be nine steps, most of which will run automatically.

To receive the most up-to-date security problems and updates, the installer will ask for your email address. By using the Next button, you can dismiss it.

You’ll be asked if you want to create and setup a database, merely install database software, or just update an existing database via the Oracle installer. Because this is the first time you’re installing the Oracle database, select option 1 and click the Next button.

The installer gives you the option of selecting the system class. Because Oracle is installed on a PC rather than a server, you select the first option: desktop class and click the Next button.

This phase allows you to choose the Windows user account for which Oracle Home will be installed and configured for greater security. “Use Windows Built-in Account” is the third option.

This phase allows you to (1) select the location where the Oracle database will be installed, (2) specify the global database name and password, and (3) specify the name of the pluggable database. The requirement check is done by the installer.

The installer displays a summary of data such as global settings, database information, and so on. Review the details and, if everything looks good, click the install button.

The Oracle database is being installed by the installer. Depending on your machine, it will take a few minutes to complete.

The installer will notify you when the installation is complete. To close the window, click the Close button.

Begin by launching the Oracle Database’s SQL developer application. To make a new connection, right-click the connections node and select New Connection… from the menu.

Third, fill in the information you gave during the installation. To connect to the Oracle Database, click the Connect button.