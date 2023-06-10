How To Link Twitch and MLB The Show 23 Accounts

MLB The Show 23, the latest installment in the popular baseball simulation game series, offers players the opportunity to earn rewards by linking their Twitch and MLB accounts. By properly linking these accounts, players can receive rewards by simply watching MLB The Show 23 streams that have drops enabled.

If you’re eager to link your Twitch account with your MLB The Show account to start earning rewards, follow this step-by-step guide.

Create or Log In to Your MLB The Show Account: First and foremost, you need to create an MLB The Show account if you don’t already have one. If you have an existing account, simply log in to proceed to the next step. Link Your Twitch Account: Under the Linked Accounts section in your MLB The Show account settings, locate the Twitch option. Click on it to begin the linking process. Authorize the Link: After selecting the Twitch option, you will see an option to add the link. Click on it and then authorize the link between your Twitch and MLB The Show accounts. Confirm the Link: To ensure that the linking process is successful, you may need to close MLB The Show 23 on the device you’re playing on and reopen it. This step will allow you to view the accounts that have been successfully linked. Enjoy Free Pack Drops: Once your accounts are successfully linked, you’re ready to start receiving free pack drops while watching eligible MLB The Show 23 Twitch streams. Look for streams that have drops enabled to take advantage of this feature.

In case you encounter any issues or wish to unlink your MLB The Show and Twitch accounts, follow the steps outlined below.

Access Your Profile: Click on your profile icon located in the top-left corner of MLB The Show’s home page. Navigate to My Profile: From the profile options, select “My Profile” to access the necessary settings. Unlink Your Account: Within the My Profile section, you will find an option to “Unlike Account” in the bottom-right corner. Click on it to initiate the unlinking process. Restart the Game: To finalize the unlinking process, you may need to restart MLB The Show 23. After restarting the game, you will see that your accounts have been successfully unlinked, and you can retrieve your Diamond Dynasty squad.

Now that you know how to link and unlink your Twitch and MLB The Show 23 accounts, let’s address some common questions regarding Twitch Drops and how to earn them.

How Do I Earn Twitch Drops?

To start earning Twitch Drops, you must first create an MLB The Show account and link it with your platform account(s). Once you have done this, visit the MLB The Show directory on Twitch and look for streams that have “Drops Enabled” to begin watching and earning.

How Do I Make My Stream Drops Enabled? To make your stream Drops Enabled, you need to link your account as described above. Additionally, make sure to set your Twitch category to “MLB The Show 23” and enable Drops in your Twitch settings under the Stream section.

How Do I Claim My Drops?

After you have unlocked a Drop, you must go to the Drops Inventory screen (https://www.twitch.tv/drops/inventory) and “Claim” the pack. Remember that you must claim the pack and then launch MLB The Show 23 for the pack to appear in your in-game inventory.

The addition of Twitch Drops to MLB The Show 23 brings exciting opportunities for players to earn rewards simply by watching streams. Keep an eye on the San Diego Studio Twitch Channel and stay tuned for future Drops For All events throughout the season.

In conclusion, linking your Twitch and MLB The Show 23 accounts opens the door to valuable rewards through Twitch Drops. By following the step-by-step guide provided, you can easily link your accounts and start enjoying the benefits. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for streams with Drops Enabled and claim your rewards promptly. Enjoy your journey in MLB The Show 23 and may your rewards be plentiful!

