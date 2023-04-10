Sudoku is a popular puzzle game that challenges players to fill a 9×9 grid with numbers so that each row, column, and 3×3 sub-grid contains every number from 1 to 9 only once. The game was first popularized in Japan in the 1980s and has since become a global phenomenon. In this article, we will discuss how to play Sudoku and offer some tips for solving puzzles.

The objective of Sudoku is to fill in the 9×9 grid with numbers so that each row, column, and 3×3 sub-grid contains every number from 1 to 9 only once. The game starts with some of the cells already filled in with numbers, and the rest of the cells are left blank. The player’s job is to fill in the remaining cells with the correct numbers.

To solve a Sudoku puzzle, you must use logic and deduction. There is no guessing involved in Sudoku, and every puzzle has only one correct solution. The key to solving Sudoku is to start with the easier cells and work your way up to the harder ones.

The first step is to look for cells that have only one possible number. These are called “naked singles.” For example, if a cell has no other numbers in its row, column, or 3×3 sub-grid, then the only number that can go in that cell is the missing number. You can fill in the missing number and move on to the next cell.

The next step is to look for cells that have only two possible numbers. These are called “hidden singles.” For example, if a cell has two possible numbers, but one of those numbers is already in its row, column, or 3×3 sub-grid, then the only number that can go in that cell is the missing number. You can fill in the missing number and move on to the next cell.

As you progress through the puzzle, you will encounter cells that have more than two possible numbers. These are called “candidates.” To solve these cells, you must use a technique called “elimination.” You must look at the other cells in the row, column, or 3×3 sub-grid and eliminate the candidates that are already present in those cells. The remaining candidate is the correct number for the cell.

Another technique that you can use is called “naked pairs.” This technique involves finding two cells in a row, column, or 3×3 sub-grid that have only two possible numbers, and those two possible numbers are the same in both cells. You can then eliminate those two numbers from the other cells in the row, column, or 3×3 sub-grid. This technique can help you solve cells that have three or more candidates.

Once you have filled in all the cells that you can using logic and deduction, you may find that you have reached a dead end. At this point, you must start backtracking. You must undo some of your previous work and try a different number in a cell that you previously filled in. If you reach another dead end, you must backtrack again until you find a solution.

Sudoku puzzles come in different levels of difficulty, from easy to very hard. Easy puzzles usually have more cells filled in at the start, while harder puzzles have fewer cells filled in. Harder puzzles also require more advanced techniques, such as “hidden pairs” and “X-wing.” These techniques involve looking for patterns in the puzzle and using those patterns to eliminate candidates.

When you first start playing Sudoku, it is best to start with the easy puzzles and work your way up to the harder ones. You should also take your time and not rush through the puzzles. Sudoku is a game that requires patience and persistence.

