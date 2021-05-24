How to set multiple time zones in Windows 10

Having access to multiple time zones may not be a requirement for everyone, but it is for those who have to work with people from across the world, regardless of whether the reasons are professional or personal. It can also prove to be helpful when you simply want to catch a live event that is happening in different regions of the world that have different time zones.

Luckily, Windows 10 lets its users configure three different clocks with three different time zones in their devices. Follow the steps below to do so: