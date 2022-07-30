How to track someone’s location with phone number?

Tracking someone is a criminal offense as per US law that can lead to jail time. Please use this as a disclaimer for the contents that you are going to read in the below article.

There can be different scenarios where you might want to track someone down using their phone number. One of such instances can be parents worrying about their children being out there, not knowing where but somewhere out there. You need to know as parents, if your children are safe and where are they, in fact. This is one such scenario, where tracking down your children’s location can be a useful thing to do, in case they are stuck somewhere or need your help.

Fortunately, you do not have to reach out to the mobile network provider anymore to track someone’s location. These days we have spyware applications available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store that can do the job quite easily and can even provide you with more information like the history of places they had been to earlier or at what speed was the car being driven and if there were any sudden breaks during their journey. Everything is recorded by the application and the connected members of the family can have those insights to track their children down.

These technologies have become so advanced that it is possible to pin the exact location of where the cell phone is.

You can track someone’s phone using their phone number but please keep in mind that consent plays a big role in this. The parties must consent to always sharing their location with you and accept that on the application. Only then will they be able to track you down!

For those of you who don’t know, even Google Maps has this facility to track a phone number because apparently most smartphone users have Google Maps installed on their device, so it is easier to track. However again, the party needs to give you this permission.

As per US law, it is illegal to track someone’s phone without them knowing it. The consequences can be hefty fine, jail time and bad record for the future. We can only suggest this tool to parents who wants to track their children down in case of an emergency, in good will.

iPhone users have Find Me application that does pretty much the same job. So, if you are an iPhone user, you might want to dig a little or ask your children to help you enable this option.