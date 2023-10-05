How To Use Basim’s Eagle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is filled with challenging missions, and players often find themselves navigating through the bustling streets of Baghdad. These missions require players to assassinate targets, escort allies, and even steal coveted items from heavily guarded locations. The city is teeming with enemies and guards, making it essential to have every advantage at your disposal. While Eagle Vision is helpful, it has its limitations, and sometimes it’s challenging to keep track of every guard’s location. Fortunately, in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Basim introduces his trusty eagle companion, Enkidu, to help players uncover hidden areas, mark guards, and gain a better understanding of their surroundings. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to use Enkidu effectively in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

Calling Enkidu

To harness the power of Enkidu, all you need to do is tap up on the D-pad (or B on PC), and the eagle will heed your call. Once summoned, you’ll find yourself in control of Enkidu, viewing the world from a unique aerial perspective. To navigate Enkidu, use the thumbstick to move left and right (A and D on PC) for direction and tilt up or down (W and S on PC) to change altitude. There’s a handy keybindings menu that appears at the bottom of the screen when controlling Enkidu, which provides an overview of all the bird’s capabilities.

Mastering Enkidu’s Abilities

Enkidu’s abilities can prove invaluable during your missions:

Speed Boost: To cover ground swiftly, use the boost key to make Enkidu move faster. This can be particularly useful when scouting large areas. Hide Icons: If you find icons cluttering your view, press the designated key to hide them. This can help you focus on the essential details of your surroundings. Information Panel: Toggling the “panel” will bring up (or hide) a special information panel that displays vital information about your current location. This can include information about the environment, objectives, and more.

Going “Stationary”

One of the most potent abilities when controlling Enkidu is going “stationary.” By activating this feature, Enkidu will freeze in place in mid-air, granting you a controllable first-person view through the eagle’s eyes. This feature is exceptionally useful for tracking enemy patrols, marking guards, and uncovering hidden areas. While controlling Enkidu in this mode, you may notice a gold circle that expands and contracts as you move it. This circle indicates the potential presence of a hidden item, location, or NPC. To reveal the secret, move the circle until it contracts as small as possible, at which point it will disappear, and a new marker will be displayed on your map. These markers can also be seen when you switch back to controlling Basim.

As you control Enkidu, you should be cautious of Marksman enemies in certain areas. These skilled sharpshooters won’t hesitate to take a shot at your eagle companion if it flies too close. If Enkidu is targeted by a Marksman, it will temporarily prevent you from calling or using Enkidu until you move away from the Marksman’s line of sight or eliminate them.

Using Enkidu to Your Advantage

Enkidu is an invaluable asset in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and using it wisely can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. Here are some tips to make the most of Enkidu:

Scout Ahead: Before sending Basim into a restricted zone, use Enkidu to scout the area. This will help you identify guard locations, hidden entrances, and valuable information about your mission. Mark Targets: While controlling Enkidu, take advantage of the ability to mark guards. This will make it easier for you to keep track of them and plan your approach. Uncover Secrets: Use Enkidu’s unique ability to uncover hidden items, locations, or NPCs. This can lead to valuable discoveries and shortcuts during your missions. Stay Alert: Keep an eye out for Marksman enemies and avoid flying too close to them. It’s essential to protect Enkidu to maintain your reconnaissance advantage.

Enkidu, Basim’s loyal eagle companion, is a game-changing tool in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. By following these simple steps and utilizing Enkidu’s abilities to your advantage, you can gain a better understanding of your surroundings, track enemy movements, and uncover hidden secrets. Don’t underestimate the power of Enkidu; it’s the key to success in your missions throughout Baghdad. So, tap that D-pad (or B on PC), take to the skies, and let Enkidu guide you to victory in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage!