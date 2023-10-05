How To Get Detective Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO enthusiasts, get ready for an electrifying adventure as we dive into the world of Detective Pikachu Returns! Niantic, the brilliant minds behind Pokemon GO, never cease to amaze us with their exciting in-game events. The latest addition, Detective Pikachu Returns, brings thrilling gameplay, and the chance to acquire a rare Shiny Pikachu wearing a Detective Hat. Best of all, this event is absolutely free, so no need to spend any hard-earned PokeCoins. Let’s embark on this adventure together and learn how to complete Field Research tasks and the Collection Challenge to get your hands on Detective Pikachu!

The Detective Pikachu Returns event is scheduled to kick off on October 5 at 10 AM and will keep you entertained until October 9 at 8 PM local time. During this period, trainers like yourself can engage in Field Research quests and the Collection Challenge to snag some fantastic rewards, including the coveted Shiny Pikachu with a stylish Detective Hat. Now, let’s delve into the specifics of the Field Research tasks and the rewarding Collection Challenge.

Field Research Tasks and Rewards

The Detective Pikachu Returns event presents an exclusive Field Research quest that offers a slew of enticing rewards. As you embark on this quest, you might encounter Pokemon like Sudowoodo and Snivy, with the possibility of stumbling upon their Shiny variants. While there are no guarantees of a Shiny encounter, this Field Research quest is a golden opportunity for Shiny hunters.

Here’s a breakdown of the Field Research tasks and their corresponding rewards:

Catch a Grass-type Pokemon: Reward: Sudowoodo (Shiny Available) Catch a Pokemon with Weather Boost: Reward: Sudowoodo (Shiny Available) Catch a Flying-type Pokemon: Reward: Snivy (Shiny Available) Take a snapshot of wild Water-type Pokemon: Reward: Snivy (Shiny Available) Catch a Water-type Pokemon: Reward: Rowlet (Shiny Unavailable) Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon: Reward: Rowlet (Shiny Unavailable)

These tasks offer exciting opportunities to encounter Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlet, with the chance of encountering their Shiny counterparts. So, be prepared to embark on your quest and take your chances!

Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge

Now, let’s move on to the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge. This challenge presents you with the thrilling task of encountering and capturing Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlet. Once you successfully capture all three of these fantastic creatures, you’ll be rewarded with a generous amount of 1000 Pokemon GO Stardust.

Here are the key steps to completing the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge:

Catch Sudowoodo Catch Snivy Catch Rowlet

While the challenge may sound straightforward, catching these monsters in the wild can be quite challenging due to their limited spawn rate. However, there’s a clever workaround. By completing the Field Research tasks, you can earn encounters with Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlet. In doing so, you’ll automatically make progress toward completing the Collection Challenge. It’s like hitting two Pidgeys with one Pokeball!

Additional Timed Research Quest

In addition to the Field Research and Collection Challenge, the Detective Pikachu Returns event also features a Timed Research quest. By participating in this quest, you can earn valuable in-game items and stand a chance to encounter Detective Pikachu himself, wearing that iconic Detective Hat. And, for the truly dedicated trainers out there, there’s even a chance to encounter a Shiny Pikachu in its Detective Hat attire!

The Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokemon GO is an exciting opportunity to embark on a thrilling adventure and add a unique Shiny Pikachu to your collection. With a combination of Field Research tasks, the Collection Challenge, and the Timed Research quest, you have multiple avenues to achieve success in this event. Remember, while Shiny encounters are never guaranteed, the journey is what makes Pokemon GO so much fun. So, gather your Pokeballs, charge up your devices, and get ready to join the hunt for Detective Pikachu in this exciting event. Happy hunting, trainers!