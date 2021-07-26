How to use Uber

When you open the Uber app, you will see several options at the top. For this guide, you will be shown how to book a ride.

Adding a payment method

Before you book a ride, make sure that you have entered a payment method into the app. To do this, tap on the menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen, and then tap on Wallet. Under the Payments Method section, make sure that an active payment method is listed or tap on Add Payment Method or Redeem Gift Card to add one.

Booking a ride