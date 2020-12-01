Huawei 5g kits to be banned from September 2021 in UK

Huawei is one of the companies that are building their 5g infrastructure in the US. But now the UK government has banned the usage of new Huawei 5g kits applicable from September 2021. After getting banned in the US from being able to google services on their devices Huawei now again faces backlash for being a Chinese company. As per the government the decision was made in order to stop using Chinese infrastructure equipment in high speed mobile networks.

The Government’s decision

Alongside banning the use of Huawei 5g kits from September 2021, the UK government has also ordered the removal of all their infrastructure by the end of 2027. All of these goes in line in boycotting China and its companies because allegedly they posses security risks even according to the US. The government even announced that if any firm continues to use the Huawei’s infrastructure then they can fined 100,000 pounds (Rs 99 lakhs).

The digital minister of the UK said he is doing this to preserve the national security. And eliminating any form of risks that might come with Chinese companies. In July earlier this year, UK government allowed Huawei to setup 5g infrastructure in the country. But, banned it eventually when the US talked about the security risks the Chinese firm might posses. Well, the decision of the government didn’t go very well with China for obvious reasons. And even commented that it is disappointed with Britain.

How does UK plans to roll out 5g without Huawei?

As of now we that the UK government plans to make a huge investment for vendors to setup 5g infrastructure. In order to setup 5g in the country a 250 million pounds investment is being made by UK. The investment will be used for trials and research with the Japanese Firm NEC. We all know that Chinese infrasture is often cheaper due to lower labour prices there. But, with the removal of their infrastructure it will be interesting to see how prices of 5g plans get affected. Plus, another obvious thing is the time that will be taken up for proper roll out of the new network.

I don’t have any solid data proving the security risks that Huawei posses or elsewise. But, ya it is sure that being a Chinese company its is going to be very difficult for them to sustain globally. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

