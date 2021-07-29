Indian Smartphone Market Sees 82% YoY Growth for Q2 2021, Xiaomi grabs the leading stake

Although the Indian smartphone market grew slowly in 2019, it exploded in 2020, with the greatest smartphone sales in the third quarter of last year. Despite the threat of a pandemic still lurking in India, the smartphone market grew by 82 percent in the second quarter of 2021. It also passed the 33 million smartphone shipment mark.

Indian Smartphone Market Sees 82% YoY Growth for Q2 2021

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country hard, India achieved the greatest ever smartphone shipments in the first half of 2021, according to a study from famous market research firm Counterpoint. During the second wave of the epidemic, however, the market fell by 14% sequentially “due to a drop in consumer sentiment.”

According to the research, Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, led the charge in India with a 28 percent market share (including Poco’s market share) during the time in question. Due to the great popularity of its Mi 11 series in the market, the firm had the highest average selling price (ASP) in a single quarter.

Samsung, on the other hand, came in second place with an estimated 18 percent market share. Although the Korean behemoth surpassed Xiaomi to reclaim the top place in Q3 2020 last year, the tables have flipped this year.

Moving on, Vivo was able to get a market share of 15.1 percent, which is somewhat lower than what it achieved in the second quarter of 2020. According to reports, the firm expanded by 61 percent year on year, boosting its share of the premium sector (above Rs 30,000) by 12 percent. Vivo was able to maintain its third place in the market owing to the Vivo V21, Vivo X60, and iQOO 7 smartphones, according to the study.

During the same quarter, Oppo saw a huge 103 percent YoY increase and a 10% market share. According to the study, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus was India’s best-selling smartphone in the Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000 price category. During the same quarter, the business opened an official e-store in India to increase its presence in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Itel, TECNO, and Infinix, all part of the Transsion Group, grew by 296 percent year over year in Q2 2021, capturing 7% of the market share. Aside from them, OnePlus led the premium sector with a 34 percent market share. In Q2 of 2021, Apple, on the other hand, dominated the ultra-premium sector (Rs. 45,000 or more) with a 49 percent market share.

Since a result, the Indian smartphone industry remains profitable for phone manufacturers, as customers continue to purchase new handsets. Manufacturers should expect to see further growth in the smartphone industry in the future, as offline stores begin to develop in various regions of the country.

