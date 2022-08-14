Indian variant of Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 gets huge discount on Flipkart and Croma

Before the official launch of its new flagship level iPhone coming from Apple. There have been new reports claiming around about its predecessor iPhone models including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and also it’s iPhone 11 are getting an unbelievable price slash which brings down its pricing further down.

Offers on iPhones by Apple

The offers on these iPhones by Apple are available on platforms including Flipkart and Croma whereas for Flipkart’s Mobile Phones Bonanza we have smartphones coming from Vivo, Apple and Realme, and many more brands where you will be getting a major price slash.

This new sale by Flipkart started on the 11th of August. Besides Flipkart, there is another offer going on with the Croma platform, let’s find out what Croma and Flipkart offer when it comes to pricing.

Price discount on iPhone on Flipkart and Croma

Getting to the offers on iPhones, we have reports claiming that the pricing has gone down with a huge price bracket.

Whereas the regular iPhone 13 is coming for a price tag of Rs. 71,240. Here Flipkart gets a price slash by Rs. 19,500 discount. However, this new Apple iPhone 12 Pro came up with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,150.

Getting to the pricing side of the regular iPhone 12 which is coming with an A14 Bionic SoC and 6.1inch Super Retin screen will be sold for a price tag of Rs. 51,299 on Flipkart.

Although iPhone 11 is quite an older smartphone coming from Apple. Although this smartphone comes with a little older specifications including an older yet capable chipset which is the A13 Bionic SoC.

This iPhone has got a bigger price slash by Rs. 14,000 and get its original price which is 54,900 down to just Rs. 40,249 which is quite a great handly deal for many who are looking for an under Rs. 40,000 smartphone deals for this year and you can get this discount on Flipkart for now.

If you have your eyes on Croma then you get in hands with an iPhone 12 which is being sold for a price tag of Rs. 52,990. With an HDFC credit card, you can also get an extra price slash for which you can get this iPhone for a price going down to Rs. 49,990 bringing it down to under Rs. 50,000 price bracket. There are many such reports floating around about this new iPhone 14 series. Do checkout our other articles claiming this new iPhone.