 Instagram introduces ‘Insights’ for Reels and Live Videos

Instagram, one of the most popular and widely used social media applications in the world is making it a little easier for creator and business accounts to analyse their metrics. Well, the feature is called ‘Insights’ and it is already available for business accounts on Instagram but the new update has extended the limits of Insights to Live Videos and Reels.

Yes, the social media company has introduced Insights for Reels and Live Videos as well, making it easier for businesses and content creators to analyse the performance of their content on the platform through various metrics which are also called ‘Insights’.

The pandemic has not been a good experience for anyone but people locked inside their houses made Instagram a hot platform for content creation. Anyhow, Instagram Live is a popular way for users to interact, share value and just communicate with their audience, Reels is still just a year old.

Reels is Instagram’s short-video platform which has taken the world by storm. It was launched as a direct competitor to TikTok built within the application itself and the platform instantly caught on the trend making it the most engaging formats on Instagram.

Insights provide creators with various metrics on how they can assess their content. Users will be able to see the likes on their Reels and Live along with comments, number of plays, shares and saves on Reels. All in all, Insights will tell users the total number of accounts they reached through their Reels or Live and the number of Peak Concurrent Viewers.

According to a report by Engadget, Instagram is speculated to add new features on Insights including new preset time frame options. Users will be able to filter their data metrics according to the time duration of the last 7 days or last 30 days.

Other than this, the social media platform has also updated its Insight page where users can find more detailed and relevant information related to their accounts. Simply click on the pull-down menu available on the upper right corner of the account page to check ‘Insights’.

The bag is still half full and there are plenty of other updates that Instagram has planned to roll out throughout this year. Insights will also be available on the Desktop version of the platform very soon, according to the company.

For now, Insights have become much more useful for creators and businesses to track the performance of their content, be it Reels, Live, posts or Stories.