Intel has been the biggest tech company for decades when it comes to microprocessors. At its recent Intel Industrial Summit 2020 virtual event, the company released its new industrial processors for IOT applications (IoT stands for Internet of Things).

The new processors, Intel Atom x6000E and the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor are meant to boost the capabilities of edge IoT applications. Along with the release of these two industrial design processors, the tech company also launched its Edge Software Hub. This software hub is aimed to ease software development for industry-specific packages.

All the new releases from Intel are designed to evolve the technical and industrial aspect of the IoT hub.

WHAT IS NEW ABOUT INTEL’S 11th GEN INTEL CORE PROCESSORS?

The new 11th Gen processors from Intel are based on their 3rd Generation 10 nanometer architecture that will offer the following specifications and features:

Up to 23% higher single-core performance.

19% better multi-thread performance.

3 times better graphics performance.

Offers Intel’s new Iris X graphics.

PCE Express 4.0.

USB 4 connectivity.

Thunderbolt 4 support.

Ability to handle 4K HDR displays

Supports up to 2 8K displays.

Output up to 40 individual 1080p video streams at 30 frames per second.

Available in Industrial class and embedded class for all IOT support.

Intel’s reference designs will enable companies to bring scalable models of IoT products to the market, much faster with Intel’s new Edge Software Hub.

FEATURES OF INTEL’S EDGE SOFTWARE HUB:

Intel now provides companies with a full-stack solution for the Edge market which includes:

Artificial intelligence

Computer Vision Accelerators

Connectivity Solutions

Package support for Intel’s new 11th Gen Core processors and x6000E processors.

Intel’s Edge Software Hub is a ready software solution, open for the market, available in industrial packages.

ALL ABOUT INTEL’S ATOM X6000E PROCESSORS FOR IOT:

Intel’s latest x6000E processor is the company’s first processor with specific enhancements for the IoT market. These chips are powerful and capable with the following features:

Enhanced real-time efficiency and performance.

Two-times better 3D graphics performance.

Dedicated real-time offload engine.

Equipped with Intel Programmable Service Engine- supports in-band and out-of-band device management.

Improved storage options and better I/O.

Support for 4K at 60 frames per second resolution.

Support for three simultaneous displays.

Built-in security provisions.

Availability for Dual-core and Four Core options ranging from 1.0 GHz to 1.9GHz (burst frequency- 3.0GHz).

Supports 4×32 LPDDR4 RAM.

Intel has currently focused on the needs of the IoT developers by offering them a ready to deploy model for industrial applications. These new offerings from the company- Intel 11th Gen Processor, ATOM x6000E Processor and Intel’s Edge Software Hub are intended to promote smaller players in the market that have limited developing resources for building from level zero. Such small players in the market can use Intel’s latest offerings as a structured modular solution to IoT developers.