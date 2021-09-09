Intel Xeon E-2300 Processors Revealed! Here are details on price & features

The Intel Xeon E-2300 processor series has been formally introduced by Intel for small business and cloud hosting needs. These are server-grade CPUs designed for small organizations looking for low-cost server solutions.

They come in four, six, or eight-core configurations, with a TDP ranging from 65W to 95W. For example, the 5.1GHz CPUs offer a 17 percent performance improvement over their predecessors. As a result, the Xeon E-2300 Rocket Lake range includes ten new processors with 4, 6, or 8 cores.

As long as these CPUs are paired with an Intel C250 Series Chipset motherboard, they may make use of capabilities like as PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2 x2 (20 Gb), and SATA 3.0 compatibility. Windows Server 2022, for example, is compatible with the Intel Xeon E-2300 CPU series. Intel Server Platform Services and Intel Active Management Technology provide enhanced security on these CPUs, as well as ECC memory and Intel Server Platform Services.

Intel Xeon E-2300 – Features

In essence, you have all of the advantages of server processors in a so-called fewer cored commercial chip, and Intel Xeon E-2300 processors support ECC Memory with DDR4 memory rates up to 3200 MT/s. Intel® Server Platform Services (Intel® SPS) and Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) are also included with these CPUs.

Up to eight cores can be supported by Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor CPUs. CPUs with up to 16MB of Intel Smart Cache L3 are compatible with motherboards that use Socket H5 (LGA-1200) and Intel C252 or C256 chipsets and can be found on Amazon.com.

Up to 128GB of dual-channel, 3200MT/s speed, DDR4 ECC RAM can be used with the Intel E-2300 processor. These CPUs include up to 20 PCIe Gen4 lanes, 24 PCIe Gen3 lanes, three USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20G) connectors, and up to eight SATA 3.0 ports.

Their graphics cards support up to 4K resolution through HDMI or DisplayPort, and these CPUs come with Gen12 graphics cards. As a result of Intel’s 14nm manufacturing process, these CPUs provide wired internet connectivity up to 10 GbE x550 (AIC).

Intel appears to be targeting small companies and startups with these CPUs, which demand cost-effective server solutions that provide productivity, dependability, and hardware-enhanced security. Intel has provided a lot of information on who these CPUs are intended for!

