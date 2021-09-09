Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Sensor – Everything You should Know

A 200MP smartphone camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP1, was unveiled by Samsung only last week. In terms of high-resolution smartphone photography, the company has long been in the forefront, and the new sensor is anticipated to take that to a new level.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP – Specifications and Features

The pixels of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP are 0.64m in size. It employs a revolutionary Chameleon Cell pixel-binning technology that captures better photos using two-by-two, four-by-four, or even a complete pixel layout, depending on lighting conditions.

The sensor combines 16 adjacent pixels into a single pixel in total darkness to provide an effective resolution of 12.5MP with 2.56m-sized pixels. It can absorb more light in this mode, resulting in brilliant photos even in extremely low-light settings. In low-light situations, the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor may behave as a 200MP, 50MP, or 12.5MP sensor, depending on the environment.

When it comes to video, the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP can capture native 8K movies at up to 30 frames per second. To achieve the same result, it combines four adjacent pixels into a single pixel, reducing the resolution to 50MP (8192 x 6,144p). As a result, without any sensor cropping, this sensor can capture native 8K movies (7,680 x 4,320p).

Though the sensor handles most of the work, to process photos of this resolution, a phone must also have a high-end ISP and quick memory technologies. As a result, most phones with the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP are anticipated to be equipped with a flagship CPU, like as Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 898, as well as other features like UFS 3.1 storage and DDR5 RAM.

According to him, Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship would have a dual-camera system with a 200MP + 50MP resolution. Given that Samsung is the only camera company to disclose a 200MP sensor, it’s fair to assume Xiaomi will use the ISOCELL HP1 sensor and that the next-generation flagship will be a Xiaomi 12 series phone. Xiaomi’s mid-range and high-end phones will continue to employ 108MP and 64MP sensors, according to the article.

What else do we know

Samsung has stated that by 2025, it intends to produce a 576-megapixel smartphone sensor. Samsung announced during a presentation at the SEMI Europe Summit, as noticed by Image Sensors World, that it intends to be able to scale down pixels to the point where a 576-megapixel smartphone sensor would be achievable in only four years, as it has been doing progressively since the year 2000.

Over the previous two decades, Samsung has been steadily shrinking the size of its pixels while simultaneously increasing the number of megapixels, most notably since 2010. It took four years to go from 5-megapixels to 16-megapixels, then another four years to go from 16-megapixels to 64-megapixels.

It developed a 108-megapixel sensor in 2020 and recently revealed a 200-megapixel sensor this week. While a 576-megapixel sensor seems incredible, the company’s accomplishments to this point suggest that the timetable should be well within reach if the technology for shrinking pixel sizes continues to develop.

