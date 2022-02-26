It Takes Two Gets Crowned Game Of The Year At The Dice Awards

It Takes Two wins another award at the prestigious ceremony, winning Game of the Year at the 25th annual D.I.C.E. It Takes Two, a captivating cooperative narrative game about a divorcing couple forced to work together, has already won the top prize at The Game Awards in December, which is a pretty impressive achievement for a small studio.

How could it be otherwise, It Takes Two repeated the success of the Game Awards 2021 with another award recognizing it as the best game of 2021. The co-op adventure platformer title from Hazelight Studios also won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game and was nominated for Best Narrative Game, Best Game Direction, and Players Voice Awards at The Game Awards 2021.

Often referred to as the “Oscars” of video games, The Game Awards 2021 is designed to celebrate exceptional achievements in the gaming industry. The prestigious DICE Awards are held annually by AIAS, a non-profit organization of 30,000 members of the gaming industry dedicated to promoting and recognizing interactive art. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences’ annual DICE Awards have just wrapped up and Sony is leaving again with a series of awards to put in their office.

The 25th Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences DICE Awards took place yesterday, with big winners including Hazelights It Takes Two and current gamer Phil Spencer, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. They honored several industry leaders, including 2022 Hall of Fame nominee Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Phil Spencer (Microsoft Gaming). During the 2022 DICE Awards, several games on Nintendo-Switch took home awards, two of which went to exclusive titles from Nintendo World. A total of 59 video games released in 2021 were nominated for the 12-month awards. This year we had 14 games in heats, which was great to see, and a collection of 3 games compared to last year.

It Takes Two received top honors for Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Game of the Year. Playground Games' open-world racer beat F1 2021 and Hot Wheels Unleashed to win the Racing Game of the Year award.