Jio To Deploy Largest International Submarine Cable System

Ambani owned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, is currently setting up all the resources needed to construct world’s largest international submarine cable system which will be centred in India. Jio, is working in collaboration with a lot of important international partners and top-class submarine cable suppliers- SubCom. The partnership is currently deploying two next-generation submarine cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.

IAX- The India-Asia-Xpress system connects India’s eastside to Singapore and beyond whereas the IEX- India-Europe-Xpress system connects India to the western part of the world including the Middle East and Europe. It is said that the system is supposed to work flawlessly. It will interconnect as well as connect it to the world’s top interexchange points. It also has content hubs for extension of service globally. The project will increase the accessibility of the consumers and enterprisers to access services and cloud and content, inside of the country as well as outside of the country.

The systems are said to make history and will place India at the centre of the entire International Network Map. This will increase India’s recognition and importance. It will also augment its staggering growth and the quantum shift in data that is used since the launch of Jio services back in 2016.

The system will provide high capacity and high speed spanning with over the capacity of 200Tbps over 16,000 kilometres

Matthew Oomen, President at Reliance Jio, while giving a ststement said- “Jio is at the forefront of India’s explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems.”

Continuing further, he said- “Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers.”

The IAX system will connect India, the fastest growing economy in the world, to the Asia- Pacific markets, via express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to global cities like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Similarly, the IEX system will connect India to Italy, Middle East and North Africa.