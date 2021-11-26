All-new Kindle Paperwhite gets a discount of upto 25 percent for Black Friday

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is already a fantastic deal at its normal price of $139.99. It has a great 6.8-inch display, USB-C charging, and a battery that can last for months — our reviewer calls it “the ultimate Kindle.”

If you’ve been thinking about acquiring this item, now is a great time to do it. It’s now on Amazon for $104.99, a $35 reduction, and a 25% discount off the original price of $139.99. Other retailers, like Best Buy and Staples, are also providing the same bargain.

It’s worth noting that this is the ad-supported version; the ad-free version is now $124.99 (a $35 reduction off the original price of $159.99).

If you don’t want ads (or don’t want to spend the extra $20 for the ad-free model), you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114.99, which is $45 cheaper than the original price of $159.99. This device comes with a kid-friendly carrying bag and a two-year “worry-free warranty.”

The new Kindle Oasis is also discounted to $174.99, a $75 reduction off the typical price of $249.99. We didn’t love it as much as the Paperwhite, but it has a fantastic display with a warm yellow tone that’s ideal for late-night reading.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, 2021) – Priced to $105

The new Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon features a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable colour temperature for evening reading. It also has a speedier processor, more battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C connection.

Kindle Oasis (8GB) – Priced $175

Amazon’s flagship e-reader now has a warmer display, making it easier to see at night or in low-light situations. It’s also waterproof to IPX8, much as the Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids – Priced at $115

The kid-friendly Paperwhite is identical to the new base model, but it is ad-free and includes a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and three kid-friendly covers.

A lot of Kindle novels are presently on sale if you’re looking for something to read on your new gadget. Bestsellers such as Carol Shaben’s Into The Abyss and Angie Pallorino’s The Drowned Girls are available for as low as $2.49 on Black Friday.

