Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8 featuring 120Hz Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and more

Microsoft introduced the new Surface Pro 8, the successor to last year’s Surface Pro 7, at its Surface hardware presentation. This year’s update features substantial upgrades like as a 120Hz display, (finally) Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, and more. Continue reading to discover more about the Surface Pro 8’s specs and pricing.

What are the specifications for Microsoft Surface Pro 8?

The Surface Pro has a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and reduced bezels. It is larger and has a higher resolution than the 12.3-inch display used on the majority of Surface Pro devices.

According to Microsoft, it is 11% bigger than previously, 12.5 percent brighter, and has 11% better resolution. The panel also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. According to Microsoft, it is the “most technically advanced display we’ve ever built.”

The larger display reduces the bezels on the sides of the Surface Pro 8, making it appear more similar to the Surface Pro X. The most essential aspect of the Pro 8’s display, though, is that it is now 120Hz. While it will run at 60Hz by default, the display will dynamically increase to 120Hz for touch or stylus operations.

It is part of the Intel Evo platform and is powered by a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core CPU. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 8 has 43% more CPU power and 75% quicker graphics than the Surface Pro 7. The computer by Microsoft comes with up to 32GB of RAM.

The kickstand utilized here is entirely adjustable, and the Pro 8 may be attached to a keyboard. Microsoft has also released a new pen, the Surface Slim Pen 2. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is Pro 8 compatible and magnetically connects to the keyboard.

In terms of connectors and connectivity, the updated Pro version includes two Thunderbolt 4 connections. Notably, this is Microsoft’s first usage of a Thunderbolt connector on a Surface tablet. The Surface Pro 8 has a battery life of up to 16 hours and charges through the Surface Connect connection.

In terms of software, the Pro 8 comes pre-installed with Windows 11. As a result, you may experience all of the finest Windows 11 features right now, without making any compromises. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 has combined the majority of the greatest features of the Surface Pro X with an Intel processor. It’s the Surface Pro we’ve been waiting for years.

What’s the pricing for Microsoft Surface Pro 8?

The Surface Pro 8 will be available for purchase beginning at $1099.99, according to Microsoft. You can pre-order this computer right now, and it will begin delivering on October 5, which is also when Windows 11 goes live internationally.

