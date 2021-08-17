Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion launched in India

Motorola launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India on Tuesday. However, the Edge 20 Pro that was unveiled last month on the international market can’t make its way to India. The Lenovo-owned company launched the vanilla Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Lite is rebranded as the Moto Edge 20 Fusion. Both Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion features a 108-megapixel camera is will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

However, before we get into the price and availability of the devices, let’s take a closer look at some of the major specifications as well as features of the latest Motorola handsets launched in India.

Moto Edge 20 Specification

The Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has a 10-bit color depth, a DCI P3 color gamut, and HDR10+ functionality. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor with Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with Android 11 pre-installed and a fingerprint scanner on the side. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W quick-charging capability.

On the back of the Edge 20, there’s a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The front-facing shooter is a 32-megapixel sensor, and the smartphone includes standard connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and others.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion Specification

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, has identical specs and features to its international counterpart but is powered by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a single punch hole camera module on the front, just like the Edge 20. However, it only has a 90Hz refresh rate, with HDR10+ support, alongside 10-bit colour, and a DCI P3 colour gamut.

In addition, the smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It does, however, include a larger 5,000mAh battery pack that handles 30W faster charging. It has a triple camera configuration on the back, identical to the Edge 20, with a 108-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front features a selfie shooter with 32 megapixels sensor.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 20 will go on sale for the first time in India on August 24, whereas the Edge 20 Fusion will be readily accessible for purchase from August 27. Although the Edge 20 will only be offered in the only one variant, the Edge 20 Fusion in contrast will be offered in two. Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart as well as in authorized retail outlets.