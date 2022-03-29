Motorola Frontier leaked live images showing 200MP camera sensor in the back

Considering its sleek appearance, high-refresh-rate display, and convenient optional Smart Stylus, Motorola’s new Edge+ failed to impress. Motorola, on the other hand, has something else up its sleeve, and we’ve just seen a peek at its signature feature.

For some time, the Motorola “Frontier” has been rumored as the company’s actual flagship. The flagship, according to rumors, will include a gigantic 200MP primary camera, and we’ve seen renderings of the gadget. Now, a fresh picture from Weibo (via SamMobile) shows the camera lens up close.

Motorola Frontier – Leaked Camera Specification

But even though the ISOCELL HP1 will debut on this so-called Motorola Frontier smartphone, Samsung could theoretically use the same sensor in its own devices if Motorola does not have some sort of exclusivity on the HP1.

In actuality, though, Samsung isn’t all that interested in the megapixel competition.

To be sure, several of its mid-range phones now boast higher-resolution cameras, with the Galaxy A73 exceeding the 100MP threshold. However, the likelihood of Samsung delivering its own 200MP smartphone this year is minimal to none.

Perhaps the business will deploy this camera in some of its devices in 2023, or it may surprise us at Unpacked later this year with a 200MP-enabled foldable smartphone, but that seems unlikely.

Instead, this 200MP sensor appears to have been built for OEMs looking to compete in the megapixel race, of which Motorola looks to be one.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor was purportedly recorded on a phone’s camera. The image above and below was shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and then on Twitter, and it allegedly displays the Motorola Frontier.

The latter is a Moto-branded forthcoming flagship with the “HP1” marking around the camera module. The same label claims OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an aperture of f/.2.2.

Motorola Frontier – Leaked Specification

Rumors claim that the Frontier will be released this summer, maybe in July, though it’s unknown what the gadget would be marketed as.

Other alleged specifications include a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging, and up to 12GB and 256GB of RAM and storage. Other cameras speculated to be included are a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens.

So far, the specifications sound quite good, and the phone appears to be well-designed. Given the failure of the Motorola Edge+ (2022), the rumored Motorola Frontier couldn’t come fast enough.

Also Read: