NBA Partners With Epic Games For Fortnite Crossover

Fortnite and the NBA (National Basketball Association) are working together to bring NBA teams and colors into play. This is the first time that the NBA and Fortnite have partnered together and they will also bring many new items and cosmetics into play. The NBA comes to Fortnite in the form of the Outfit Challenge, which is Fortnite’s creative hub for the world.

All players have to do is sign up on the official Fortnite website and the grand prize will be exclusive back bling based on the NBA Championship Trophy. There are three fan rewards for winning the NBA Team Battles: a Team Championship trophy and bling back.

Fortnite will also include custom skins in case an NBA team is released in the game. Fortnite Skins will appear in the game on May 21, but the price has not yet been revealed.

In addition, the Shoot and Score Packs include hook shots, emotes, mini hoops, and bling. To top it all off, you can buy these packs with items in the Hook Shot, Emote, and Mini Hoop Bling so you can show the logo of one of the 30 NBA teams.

Players can qualify for one of the 30 teams by visiting the NBA Welcome Hub in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. On Friday, players were able to customize NBA outfits for all 30 teams, and on May 25, they visited the Fortnite Welcome Hub, where NBA experiences and content can be found.

Forward Neymar Jr. was the first athlete to play and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson saw his touchdown celebration immortalized in Fortnite. In future collaborations, we may see NBA players celebrate being able to play in the game as an NBA athlete, as the game has done before. The Fortnites NBA Crossover will feature team fights over five days of contests, and 15,000 users who sign up for an NBA franchise game will be able to take part in a number of challenges.

The entire NBA crossover is meant to promote the NBA playoffs, which begin on May 22. The event, announced on the official Epic Games website, will feature uniforms from all 30 NBA teams. Players can buy and paint 31 uniforms. It will coincide with the premiere of the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament, which kicks off on May 19, with the playoffs starting the same day.

If you want to support your team, you can register for the new Team Battle events here. For a deeper insight into the Fortnite NBA Team Battle, we’ve listed all the details in a special blog with the official rules.

The crossover with the NBA comes as no great surprise given the details, which include references to an arcade-like Fortnite basketball game and an event with LeBron James due to take place as part of the ongoing Apple Epic Trials.