OnePlus 10 Pro featuring different camera housing leaked online

Ladies and gentlemen, please accept this fake phone of the impending OnePlus 10 Pro in metal. This time, OnePlus opted to drastically overhaul the design by inserting the camera module onto the side of the casing, similar to how Samsung did with its S21 series.

The back camera module will include four huge lenses and a flashlight in the center, according to the metal model we received from our collaborator Davin Kowalski of @xleaks7. Following the design element of the Oneplus 9 series, the edges of the screen and rear cover are somewhat curved. A sim-tray, USB Type-C connector, and speaker grill will be located on the bottom.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will very certainly sport a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner, identical to the OnePlus 9. As is customary, the right side features a quiet mode switch and a power button, while the left side has volume controls and nothing more.

What else do we know?

More significantly, we now have precise specs and renderings of the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to this recent leak. According to the source, the design is final, and it looks to be consistent with other photos we’ve seen. This confirms the fairly unusual triple-camera setup on the rear.

Furthermore, it’s been said that the Pro model will support 125W charging, allowing it to charge the 5,000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes from flat. OnePlus picked black, white, and some variety of light blue as the available colors at launch.

