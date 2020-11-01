OnePlus N10 and N100 phones launched in Europe

A brand that was known for launching flagship killers is launching budget devices now. OnePlus has changed its philosophy quite a bit in 2020. First, by launching only one pro device, secondly by launching a mid-range device that is the Nord and finally, they have even launched two new budget devices. The OnePlus N10 and N100 recently got announced in Europe and start at £179. Both of these are 5g devices and attempt to bring Oxygen OS experience at a lower price. This is because the hardware isn’t that special here.

OnePlus N10 and N100 Specifications and Price

Let’s take a look at the budget device first the Oneplus N100. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ 60Hz LCD panel. I think this is the first time OnePlus has used an LCD panel on their devices. Even on the specs front OnePlus N100 can be called Mediocre at best. It is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset and 4Gb RAM with 64Gb Internal storage. It also comes with a large 5000 mAh battery but doesn’t have OnePlus famous fast charging tech.

On the optics front, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. But that is also very gimmicky. This is because the main sensor is of 13Mp, but the other two is 2Mp depth and Macro lenses. The device starts at £179 (or Rs 17,299) in Europe.

The Oneplus N10 5g comes with a snapdragon 690 processor coupled with 6Gb RAM and 128 Gb storage. The device has a much better display as compared to the Oneplus N100. It has a 6.49-inch Full-HD 90Hz LCD panel with a punch-hole like the Oneplus 8t housing the 16-Mp front camera. On the battery front, the device some with a 4300 mAh battery with support for 30-watts fast charging.

Even the cameras are much better on the N10 5g. It has a 64-Mp primary sensor, an 8-Mp ultra-wide lens and two 2Mp macro and monochrome lenses. God, I don’t understand why they have to use these 2Mp cameras. The device starts at a price of £329 (or Rs 31,699) in Europe.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus N10 and N100 and do you think OnePlus is launching too many devices? let us know in the comment below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

