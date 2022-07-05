OnePlus Nord 2T 5G powered with Dimensity 1300 chipset goes on sale today

OnePlus has been aggressively extending its product line, particularly in the Nord series. The recently released OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features various design and camera enhancements and is reasonably priced. The new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is out today, July 5, and here’s all you need to know about the newly launched smartphone by OnePlus.

Launched Pricing for OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the basic 8GB RAM/128GB model. The top-of-the-line model costs Rs. 33,999 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. Buyers of the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may select between Jade Fog and Gray Shadow color variants, which go on sale today, July 5.

Offers on OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The new OnePlus Nord 2T will be available for purchase on Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Experience Outlets, and select retail stores. For a limited time between July 5 and July 11, buyers will receive an immediate Rs. 1,500 discount if they use an ICICI debit or credit card to make their purchase. In addition, ICICI debit and credit card customers will be able to make no-cost EMI payments for up to three months in July.

In addition, the first 1,000 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G purchasers on the OnePlus Store app will receive a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack. If you join the Red Cable Club, you will receive perks such as the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer hotline, 120GB of cloud storage space, and more. Current OnePlus Red Cable members may save up to Rs. 1,000 with RedCoins when they buy the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G from the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus.in until July 11.

What does OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Feature?

The design and display are two of the new features of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz powers the new OnePlus Nord phone. It also has a punch-hole cutout on the side for the selfie camera. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a triple-camera configuration at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, the same as the flagship OnePlus 10R 5G. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono camera. In addition, OnePlus has integrated a front-facing 32MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by a Dimensity 1300 SoC manufactured on a 6nm technology. The CPU comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Users get the Android 12 operating system out of the box, with the OxygenOS custom skin on top. OnePlus has also promised that owners would receive two major Android upgrades as well as security patches for the next three years.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a large 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging capabilities, making it unique in this market. According to OnePlus, the phone can charge from 0% to 100% in just 27 minutes. It has standard communication options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C connector, and so on.

OnePlus Nord 2T – Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review reveals that it is a decent phone, however, it is a little pricey for the specifications provided. The design, battery, and rapid charging are all standout features. However, when it comes to performance, it falls short.

