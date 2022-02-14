Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch revealed with gamer identity

Many PC players for as long as we can remember. Back in the early 1990s, when my buddies were plugging in and playing their Master Systems and NESes, we were booting up my Amiga A500+

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Sure, many console players loaded quickly and could even save their progress thanks to cartridges, whereas we had to wait for my Amiga to slowly read one (as well as two, if indeed the game had been ambitious) floppy disc, and we needed another blank floppy if we wanted to save my game, but we all knew the Amiga was the superior machine.

This had better sound and visuals, we would type up my assignments upon that, and there was an application in the Workbench operating system that played out either harsh things you entered in. Also, it featured a better selection of games. My Sega and Nintendo-owning pals had Sonic and Mario, but we had Zool.

Regular readers may be thinking, “Oh great, I thought he was going to speak about such a wristwatch, and he’s just hammering on about the Amiga again,” but stay with me. When compared to consoles, the Amiga provided a much wider range of experiences.

Along with playing games, we could use Deluxe Paint to create artwork and script our own games, resulting in a lively demo scene.

It was also too sophisticated and occasionally a pain in the a$$, with certain games displaying indecipherable error messages after you’d waited patiently for this to load. This was the ideal entry point for PC gaming.

When we had to juggle 12 floppy discs to play Monkey Island 2, we concluded this was time for an upgrade to a Windows-based ‘Multimedia’ PC with a real hard drive! Also included is a CD-ROM drive. Then, of obviously, a floppy drive. Back then, we couldn’t seem to break the floppy habit.

That enabled us can play games such as Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, Quake, Command & Conquer, and Theme Hospital. That would be the end of it. The damage had been done, and I realized that the life of a PC gamer was not for me.

After several PCs, upgrades, Blue Screens of Death, RTS, FPS, RSI, and Windows versions, many are still have PC players at heart. And it wasn’t until we spotted the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 timepiece on my desk and strapped it on my wrist that we realized how far my PC gameryness (it’s a word) ran.

