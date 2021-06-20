Oppo’s new 5G milestone will provide best of future ready technologies

We’ve seen a slew of ground-breaking products and technology reach the market in the previous decade or so. From smartphone camera advancements to new-age wearables, AR and VR, and much more, these technologies have gone through many stages of development and evolution. And now that 5G has been added to the mix, it has unleashed a slew of new technologies and application cases that are set to take the globe by storm.

Oppo’s New 5G Technology

OPPO is a brand that has constantly been ahead of the curve when it comes to technical breakthroughs. The smart device company was one among the first to see the potential of 5G technology, and as a result, it has been able to quickly ramp up its R&D in the field.

As a result, OPPO has amassed a wealth of expertise in the creation of 5G standards, as well as the development of hardware and software.

The brand has designated 5G development a primary priority area in India, and its Hyderabad R&D unit has been working around the clock to improve India’s 5G technological basis.

OPPO is continually working to create 5G core technologies and enhance the whole ecosystem, as well as assisting India in its 5G journey.

This is demonstrated by OPPO’s recent establishment of the country’s first 5G innovation lab, marking a significant milestone in the company’s India 5G journey and demonstrating its dedication to providing the best of technology to Indian customers.

However, this is not OPPO’s first attempt at 5G in India. OPPO was the first business to successfully perform the first 5G WhatsApp video conversation at its R&D centre in March 2020, demonstrating how the brand has been a leader in 5G preparedness.

Furthermore, it has had back-to-back successful releases of its incredible 5G devices, ranging from the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to the F19 Pro+ 5G.

In fact, with the OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A53s 5G, which also happens to be the most cheap 5G handset with 6GB RAM, OPPO has been one of the few manufacturers to offer 5G devices in the budget sector.

Consumers have also flocked to all of the OPPO smartphones, confirming a CMR study that OPPO is one of the most popular brands among Indian shoppers searching for 5G-ready handsets.

At this rate, the company will undoubtedly pave the way for early 5G adoption in the nation, cementing its reputation as a pioneer not just in terms of producing 5G-compatible devices, but also in terms of rapid deployment to benefit a wider audience.

OPPO, like India, has been a leader in supporting the worldwide commercialization of 5G technology.

The brand’s 5G-led innovations will prove to be a game changer in the industry, with a purpose to expedite 5G roll-out worldwide.

This isn’t just restricted to smartphones; other connected gadgets that improve user experience and create a more connected digital environment are also included.

Along with industry heavyweights like as Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Ericsson, OPPO spearheaded the launch of Europe’s first commercialised 5G network in 2019.

As OPPO pushes 5G commercialization through these tight collaborations, the cloud native 5G Core for standalone networks was also tested with the company’s recently introduced Find X3 premium smartphone.

OPPO has been working with companies like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others in India to fulfil its goal of a smooth and seamless 5G experience for every smartphone user.

As if all of this wasn’t enough to demonstrate its commitment to developing this future-ready technology, OPPO has also filed over 3,700 global patent applications, declared over 1,500 families of 5G standard patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), and submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to the 3rd Generation Partner (3GPP).

Add to that its ranking as one of the top ten businesses in terms of announced 5G patent families in 2021, according to a report published by IPlytics, a renowned German research agency.

OPPO is well positioned to pioneer many more 5G breakthroughs for the globe at large, with its huge R&D staff (over 10,000 employees) spread across continents.

As we go into a new era of technology advancements, users should expect the brand to continue to provide more value and convergent experiences.

