Playstation Days Of Play Sale Will Be Live From May 26 To June 9

Days of Play is a celebration of sales taking place this month at the PlayStation Store, as well as free online multiplayer throughout the weekend on PlayStation Plus. With discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, in-store sales will end on June 9.

The event runs from May 26 and will sell all major PlayStation 4 and 5 titles. From an extensive list of over 400 titles, we have compiled the best offers. If you don’t want to browse the full list of titles on the PlayStation Store, we’ve put together the best deals for PS4 and PS5 currently in circulation.

The PS4 / PS5 Days of Play deals will be available from midnight on May 26 in India and in European regions in the autumn, with sales continuing into the early hours of June 9. Here you can see all the offers for PS4, PS5, and Xbox One Day of Play.

From May 26 to June 9 Sony announced its huge PlayStation summer sale, Days of Play, and included an impressive number of discounted titles including many of the biggest hits of this generation. Now the PS5 games and consoles launched in India will be offered at a reduced price for the first time in PlayStation Days Of Play 2021 sales. Sony kicked off its promotion of the days of the game by lowering the MSRP of games in retail stores around the world.

Here are some of the best deals available, as well as some fantastic games that could have slipped past busy players. If you missed The Last of Us, the sale is a great way to prepare for The Last Of Us Part II and Spiderman Miles Morales. The game was originally released at the end of the lifecycle of the PlayStation 5.

Launched earlier this year with the “Play at Home” campaign, more giveaways are coming as part of the PlayStation 2021 Days of Play. In addition to the planned themed shares, this week is all about upcoming Day of Play games and sales on PSN.

Individual DualShock controllers will be available in different colors. More details were announced on the official PlayStation blog and the Days of the Play promotion page. After PlayStation announced the latest edition of Days of play last week, the company has now given us the first details of the days of game sales.

Among the big bargains is the PlayStation VR headset, which comes in two different packs with big discounts. If you want to grab some cheap games, there are a few PlayStation hit titles for just $11 and $24.95, respectively.

This time, there are no Sony-sanctioned discounts, but the market price for a variety of PS4 games is discounted for the future. There are also compelling savings to be found on the PS4 and PSVR sides.



Sony may not be part of the E3 program this year, but that hasn’t stopped the company from staging a major PlayStation sale to coincide with the show. The annual PlayStations Days of Play event goes beyond simple video game sales and includes a PlayStation Player celebration. The event challenges players to unlock a variety of digital goodies and engage as much as possible with the PlayStation community in large bands.

The PlayStation Store offers a whole range of blockbuster titles at a fantastic price. Titles in the Sony PlayStation Store are linked to digital downloadable versions of the game. The game is not included in the game DLC bundle, but Cities: Never Sleep is still on sale.